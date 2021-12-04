



Gavin Sawchuk pledged last summer to play football for the University of Oklahoma, which earlier this week lost its head coach, Lincoln Riley, who was on the run from the USC job. What does that mean for the college future of Valor Christians’ stellar four-star run? Only ask Sawchuk after the Nr. 1 Eagles take on No. 2 Cherry Creek in a Class 5A Championship rematch Saturday at Empower Field. His only concern is winning a state title. I’m not talking about that now, Sawchuk said earlier this week of Riley’s sudden departure. I’m just trying to focus on this championship game. We have a great team that would play. It’s going to be a tough game.” Sawchuk is Colorado’s most sought-after 2022 soccer recruit with more than 20 scholarship offers, including elite programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. Those suitors are definitely lining up to convince Sawchuk to reopen his union. But the Sooners have wasted no time strengthening their commitment. Interim OU coach Bob Stoops and several offensive assistants visited Sawchuk and his family at Highlands Ranch on Wednesday. Sawchuk’s father, Kevin, posted photos on Twitter (@Keep_Keep). He wrote: Always good to chop it up with the OU Coaches!! #BoomerSooner. Always great to chop it up with the OU Coaches #BoomerSooner #SNHABD OGoValorFootball pic.twitter.com/BYR9s3J9hr — Kevin Sawchuk (@ksaw75) December 1, 2021 Sawchuk lived up to the hype this season as the nation’s number 5 slumped, per 247Sport. He is competing in the state championship with 259 tote bags for 1,926 yards and 28 touchdowns. My team has been a great support to me, Sawchuk said. We have some other great players who have been able to open the run game. People have to take that into account as well.” The top seeded Eagles are undefeated (13-0) and have revenge on their heads after finishing second to 5A champion Cherry Creek last season. The now two-lost Bruins – Chandler (Ariz.) and Arapahoe – are back in the title game despite reaching 34 seniors from a year ago. A coveted three-peat for coach Dave Logan program likely hinges on Valors’ ability to slow down the game. The Eagles’ average profit margin this season: 31 points. Gavin is a great player, said Cherry Creek junior linebacker Logan Brantley. If the whole defense is on board and we do our job, I think we can hold him down. It’s a tall order against the player who surpassed Christian McCaffrey as Valors’ greatest rusher (5,646 yards and still). Eagles sophomore coach Donnie Yantis is confident that, pending a college decision, Sawchuks will not be a distraction on Saturday. Hes treated it like a professional, said Yantis, formerly the tight tips coach at Arizona State. I said to him: listen, don’t tie yourself to a coach. Connect with a university. It’s likely that your position coach, coordinator, or head coach—wherever you go—will be changing in one or all of these places. I think that’s part of the reason why he hasn’t turned around. He is committed to OU. Does that change based on who they hire? I do not know. Either way, I’ll respect Gavins’ decision. We hardly talked about it. We had a good chat when (Riley left) to make sure his mind was right and to support him. But he is good. It doesn’t affect him one iota.

