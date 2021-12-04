How Marcus Freeman showed he’s ‘all in at Notre Dame’ during an Irish hockey game

SOUTH BEND Moments After Receiving A Standing Ovation That Lasted Over A Minute At Compton Family Ice Arena, Marcus Freeman went to the TV booth during the first break for a short interview.
Freeman was asked who he was rooting for in the Notre Dame or the visitors hockey game. It seems like a stupid question for someone who was officially named the head football coach of Notre Dame about 12 hours earlier.
That is, until you remember Freeman starred in and graduated from the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes were in the building in South Bend for Friday night’s Big 10 tilt on the ice.
Freeman’s answer to the NBCSN station David Korzeniowski‘s question was exactly what you would expect from someone wearing a blue and gold Fighting Irish hockey jersey with navy blue chino pants and bright white Vans.
“I’m all in at Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I’ve been all-in at Notre Dame from the moment I stepped on this campus. You can’t help but embrace this special place. Notre Dame will change you if you let it. That’s why I love being the head his trainer here.”
Freeman was in Section 118 with his family. The only time he left his seat during the first two periods was for his interview. Otherwise, he looked completely locked into the game, though Ohio State jumped to a 4-1 lead for 40 minutes.
Locked up in the game. What else do the Irish expect from Freeman?
“We are going to be the most competitive football team Notre Dame has ever put on the field,” Freeman said. “I’m looking forward to seeing that kind of growth. We’re a really, really good football team. In this culture, we’re going to keep improving that.”
Freeman has outlined three key characteristics he seeks from the Irish with himself at the helm; a “challenge everything mentality,” “unity power” and “competitive spirit.” But even though he’s been in South Bend for 11 months as the Irish defensive coordinator, it will take some time for these things to really manifest in full.
After all, at the time of his first intermission interview, Freeman hadn’t even completed a full day as head football coach of Notre Dame. He said he will remember the “humiliating” moment when he walked through the door and jumped into the arms of his players for the first time as the man in charge for the rest of his life.
Freeman first left his seats in Section 118 during the game action during the second break. He walked around the O’Brien’s Club for a bit to greet excited Irish fans who wanted to congratulate him and wish him well.
That’s happened a lot for Freeman these past few days.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Freeman said. “Not much sleep. I’ve talked to a lot of people. But you have to do that to become the head coach of the University of Norte Dame. You realize when you go through this process how many people are affected by this football program.”
Freeman will influence many more people. He’s all the way inside.
“I know that for the rest of my coaching career, I will have the opportunity every day to be changed by Notre Dame,” said Freeman. “I have embraced this place. We love this place. My family loves this place. Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos