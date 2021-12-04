How Marcus Freeman showed he’s ‘all in at Notre Dame’ during an Irish hockey game

SOUTH BEND Moments After Receiving A Standing Ovation That Lasted Over A Minute At Compton Family Ice Arena, Marcus Freeman went to the TV booth during the first break for a short interview. Freeman was asked who he was rooting for in the Notre Dame or the visitors hockey game. It seems like a stupid question for someone who was officially named the head football coach of Notre Dame about 12 hours earlier. That is, until you remember Freeman starred in and graduated from the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes were in the building in South Bend for Friday night’s Big 10 tilt on the ice. Freeman’s answer to the NBCSN station David Korzeniowski‘s question was exactly what you would expect from someone wearing a blue and gold Fighting Irish hockey jersey with navy blue chino pants and bright white Vans. “I’m all in at Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I’ve been all-in at Notre Dame from the moment I stepped on this campus. You can’t help but embrace this special place. Notre Dame will change you if you let it. That’s why I love being the head his trainer here.”

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is interviewed during a Fighting Irish hockey game. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Freeman was in Section 118 with his family. The only time he left his seat during the first two periods was for his interview. Otherwise, he looked completely locked into the game, though Ohio State jumped to a 4-1 lead for 40 minutes. Locked up in the game. What else do the Irish expect from Freeman? “We are going to be the most competitive football team Notre Dame has ever put on the field,” Freeman said. “I’m looking forward to seeing that kind of growth. We’re a really, really good football team. In this culture, we’re going to keep improving that.”

Freeman has outlined three key characteristics he seeks from the Irish with himself at the helm; a “challenge everything mentality,” “unity power” and “competitive spirit.” But even though he’s been in South Bend for 11 months as the Irish defensive coordinator, it will take some time for these things to really manifest in full. After all, at the time of his first intermission interview, Freeman hadn’t even completed a full day as head football coach of Notre Dame. He said he will remember the “humiliating” moment when he walked through the door and jumped into the arms of his players for the first time as the man in charge for the rest of his life.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI + PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJjdXMgRnJlZW1hbiBsb29rcyBnb29kIGluIHRoYXQgTm90cmUg RGFtZSBqZXJzZXkgZG9lc27igJl0IGhlLCBJcmlzaCBmYW5zPyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTVRMU1kN3dQQSI + cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0U1 UTFNZDd3UEE8L2E + PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgSG9ya2EgKEB0Ymhvcmth KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RiaG9ya2Evc3RhdHVz LzE0NjY5MzUyMjU4Njc1NDI1Mjg / cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI + RGVj ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU + CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY + CjwvZGl2PgoK