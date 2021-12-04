Huskers clash with Florida state in NCAA second round

The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (22-7) will face the state of Florida (20-9) tonight against the Seminoles on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 PM in the NCAA Second Round. The Huskers advanced Friday night after a first round from Campbell.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+, with Larry Punteney taking care of the play-by-play duties and Kathi Wieskamp providing color commentary.

This week’s action is being carried out on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season running play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will be providing color commentary for the sixth year in a row.

Huskers Radio Network will broadcast the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream is available on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. At the Devaney Center, fans can access the game’s live radio call on 87.7 FM.

Tournament Time

Nebraska was selected as the #10 overall for the NCAA tournament last Sunday and will appear in the NCAA tournament for the 40th consecutive time this weekend — the second most in NCAA history, behind only Penn State (41).

Louisville, Texas, Pitt and Wisconsin received the top four places from the NCAA Tournament Committee. If those teams all made it past the first weekend, they would host an NCAA Regional the following weekend. Nebraska is in the same region as Texas, along with No. 7 national seed Kentucky and No. 15 Washington. The Huskers would only get a chance to host an NCAA Regional if they get past the first two rounds and upset Texas and Kentucky in the first or second round.

Nebraska is 119-34 all-time in the NCAA tournament. The Huskers are second in NCAA history in post-season wins and winning percentage (.778).

Nebraska (153) and Stanford (163) are the only programs in NCAA history to play 150 NCAA Tournament games.

NU is 26-2 all-time in second-round matches, having won their last nine second-round matches from 2012.

The Huskers are all-time 76-7 in NCAA Tournament home games, including 21-2 at the Devaney Center. They have won 15 consecutive home games in the NCAA tournament.

NU is 55-1 all-time against unranked opponents in the NCAA tournament.

Two wins this weekend would see NU secure its 37th NCAA Regional appearance, maintaining its NCAA-leading total.

Nebraska has progressed to nine consecutive NCAA Regionals, the third longest run in the country. Only two teams have longer streaks: Penn State (18) and Texas (15).

John Cook has led Nebraska to an NCAA Regional in 20 of his 21 seasons.

Cook is 86-22 in his NCAA Tournament career, including a 78-17 record as the head coach of Nebraska.

quick hits

Nebraska closed out the Big Ten slate last weekend, finishing second behind Wisconsin.

The Huskers rose one spot to number 10 in the AVCA national poll this week.

NU is one of the nation’s eight leading Big Ten teams to qualify for the 2021 NCAA tournament field. The Huskers won the conference’s most recent national title (2017).

Nebraska’s matchup with Florida State is its 19th all-time match against a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and its second this season. The Huskers fell from ACC champion Louisville on September 18.

Due to the quick turnaround of last weekend, the Huskers are ready for the postseason. They have played just four times on consecutive nights this year: August 27-28 in the Husker Invitational, September 3-4 in the Ameritas Players Challenge, November 26-27 in Wisconsin and Purdue, and December 3-4 in the NCAA first and second round.

Nebraska leads the country with an average home visit of 8,185 this season at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska was the last undefeated team in Big Ten play this year. The 10-0 start was their second best since entering the conference in 2011.

Scouting of the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State is 20-9 in the season after beating Kansas State in Friday’s NCAA First Round, breaking the Seminoles’ three-match losing slip. FSU hit .340 in the game, limiting K-State to just .077. Emma Clothier registered 11 kills with no offense errors as she reached .611 and added four blocks.

Clothier averaged a team-leading 2.68 kills per set with .336 strokes. Three other Seminoles average at least two kills per set: Morgan Chacon (2.63 k/s), Audrey Koenig (2.48 k/s) and Khori Louis (2.39 k/s). Louis also leads FSU with 0.85 blocks per set.

Florida State is aiming for its sixth NCAA regional appearance, having previously earned Sweet 16 berths in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Head Coach Chris Poole is in his 14th season with the State of Florida and has a record of 326-104 and a career score of 876-334 for 35 years.

Note the series: vs. Florida State

Nebraska has a 2-1 lead in the all-time series with Florida State. The two last met on August 29, 2014 at the AVCA Showcase at the Devaney Center, where the Seminoles won 3-1. NU won the first set (25-18) before the Seminoles took the next three, each with two points. A crowd of 8,569 attended that night, and it remains the third largest volleyball attendance ever at the Devaney Center.

NU’s victories over FSU were a 2-1 win on October 21, 1978 and a 3-2 decision on October 2, 1982 — both in Springfield, Mo. A win on Saturday night would be the Huskers’ first win over FSU in Lincoln.

Next one

With a win over Florida State on Saturday, Nebraska advances to an NCAA Regional next weekend, December 9 and 11, at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas.