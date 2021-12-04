In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shahs XI defeats Sourav Gangulys XI in a thriller





Iconic former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s signature offside drives and step-out shots were once again on full display, but his team, BCCI President’s XI came up one point short of Jay Shah-led Secretary’s XI in an exhibition game in Kolkata. Friday. (More cricket news) The 15 overs-a-side match at Eden Gardens, held on the eve of the Governing Council AGM, was nostalgic. Ganguly played the part of a finisher, hitting at number 6, hitting two sixes and four boundaries en route to a 20-ball 35. He had to withdraw – according to the rules of the game – and his team was only one point short. At Ganguly’s home ground, BCCI secretary Shah shone with the ball, taking 3/58 with his seven overs of bowling on the left arm to help his team defend 128 on a spirited December night. His wickets included those of Mohammad Azharuddin, one of Eden’s favourites, who was tied for 2 lbw. Shah also fired Suraj Lotlikar from the Goa Cricket Association. There was a third hit, without any addition to the total, in the first pitch of the next over when Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya, who led off the at bat, was eliminated for 13. Former Indian Captain, current #BCCI President and Prince of Calcutta @SGanguly99 picked up the bat again to beat bowlers all over the park at #EdenGardens Today!#CAB pic.twitter.com/31GpmjC9fA — CABCricket (@CabCricket) Dec 3, 2021 Then came Ganguly, the city’s favorite son, who struck with his usual elegance as he drove offside and slashed, sending two balls out of the ground with his signature step-out shots to race to 35. Earlier, opting to bat, BCCI Secretary’s XI rode a 92-run partnership between Arun Dhumal (36) and Jaydev Shah (40) to place 128 for three in the set overs. Azharuddin and Ganguly dealt the new ball, throwing 10 overs between them. Ganguly returned with 1/19 from his 3 overs to take the wicket from Pranav Amin, while Azharuddin had numbers of 2-0-8-0. Short scores: BCCI Secretary’s XI: 128/3 in 15 overs (Jaydev Shah 40 retired, Arun Dhumal 36, Jay Shah 10 not out; Sourav Ganguly 1/19) defeated BCCI President’s XI 127/5; 15 overs (Sourav Ganguly 35 out, Mohammad Azharuddin 2, Avishek Dalmiya 13; Jay Shah 3/58) with one point.

