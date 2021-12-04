Deion Sanders leads the state of Jackson to a football title game





JACKSON, miss. Grease-stained brown paper bags filled the counter at Stamps Super Burgers, a small burger joint near the Jackson State campus, and orders kept coming and coming. But it wasn’t a change in recipe that caused a spike in orders. Since the arrival of high-profile college head football coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, in September 2020, local businesses such as Stamps, which Sanders highlighted in an Instagram post, have seen an increase in exposure and sales.

The turnaround on the field in Jackson States has been just as rapid since Sanderss arrived. Played at the Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship subdivision level, the program was once a perennial powerhouse among historically black colleges and universities. It had declined in the past decade, but this past season it has returned to national prominence, thanks in large part to Sanders.

After coaching the team through a tight spring schedule following the conferences’ fall 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sanders led the Tigers (10-1, 8-0 in the conference) to their first winning record and first conference championship game appearance since 2013. But almost more than the difference in wins and losses, the effect of Sanderss’ arrival at Jackson State is being felt around the university and across the state. The local trade has increased strongly because the school has received a lot of attention. Hall of Fame pass rusher and television personality Michael Strahan, who played college football at Texas Southern, an HBCU, have tailor-made suits made for the football team ahead of the Tigers season opener. And Jackson State, as well as other historically black colleges and universities, has received more national television coverage. Eight of Jackson States’ 11 regular season games were broadcast this fall via ESPNs networks and streaming services. That’s something Sanders, who goes by the nickname Prime Time, promised after arriving in Jackson, not just for his school, but for HBCUs across the country. Would publicize these children, Sanders, who declined to make the university available for an interview, said at his introductory news conference in September. We would shine a light on these children. Would they shine?

Four hours before Jackson State stepped down against Alcorn State in November, Tigers fans lined up around Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. For a long time, the main attraction of a Jackson State football game was either the tailgate or the marching band, known as the Sonic Boom of the South. People would come for the band’s halftime show and then trickle out during the third quarter. That Saturday afternoon was different. An hour before the game started, nearly every seat in the stadium, which can accommodate more than 60,000 people, was occupied by what the school said was the biggest home crowd of the season. By the end of the game, few fans had left. I call it the Prime Effect, said C. Daryl Neely, a Jackson State graduate and superintendent. He added: There was at least one or two collegiate people who were in, say, seventh grade and graduating from high school, and didn’t know what it’s like to have 50,000 people in the stands for a JSU game. or not knowing what it’s like to want to go to a game in Jackson State.

The Tigers won 11 regular season titles from 1980-98 and shared the crown twice with Grambling State. Since the conference was split into East and West divisions after the 1998 season and a championship game was instituted, Jackson State has made it to the conference’s title games five times this fall, winning in 2007. The school was once a pipeline to the pros, bringing nearly 90 players to the AFL and NFL from the early 1960s through the early 2000s, including the Hall of Fame that carries Walter Payton back. Jackson State has a distinguished legacy (it has spawned four Hall of Famers), but, like many HBCUs, has few resources to compete with other powerhouses in talent and facilities.

In the years before Sanderss arrived, the Tigers had nine losing seasons from 2003-19. They have not made an NFL draft since 2008 and have changed head coach four times since 2015. Ashley Robinson is the school’s third athletic director since 2012. turbulent tenures by his two predecessors. Bringing in Sanders, an unlikely but profitable hire on a $1.2 million four-year contract, is the Robinsons’ biggest achievement in a relatively short time at Jackson State. While Sanders had no experience coaching college football, Neely said he wasn’t surprised by the schools’ rapid turnaround, given Sanders’ status and his professional football career. He produced the No. 1 recruiting class of the football championship subdivision schools in 2021, including 19 transfers and 11 of the highest-rated recruits in the program’s history. Sanders has set a non-negotiable standard at Jackson State, Neely said, emphasizing small details like ensuring players are disciplined, punctual and professional and measuring success beyond results on the field. What is a win for us in Jackson State? Sanders told reporters after the Tigers defeated Alcorn State. He has made clear his goal of sending HBCU players to the NFL (none were drafted in 2021). If no one turns pro, I don’t feel like we won. If our success rate hasn’t gone up, have we won? My thinking process to win embodies a whole range of things. It’s not just games.

Sanders is known for his flashiness, rambunctious personality and the ability to market himself as he is for his explosive 14-season NFL career, which also saw him play in Major League Baseball. He was a defensive back and punter returning, winning Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

When he retired, Sanders had worked as an analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. In 2012, he co-founded Prime Prep Academy, a charter school in Texas that was supposed to become a powerhouse, but was instead engulfed in financial missteps and academic strife and collapsed after nearly three years. Sanders accused the news media of racism and vendetta at the time, but his current thinking was not known because he was not made available for an interview. Before going to Jackson State, Sanders was the offensive coordinator of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who both play for the Tigers. Even before Sanders moved to Mississippi in 2020, there was a buzz around Jackson, which has a population of about 160,000 people, 82 percent of whom are black or African American, according to estimates from the 2019 census, was extensive. Shortly after the school announced his appointment, billboards featuring his face were erected throughout the city, and excitement has spread to the crowds who flock to the stadium every week. This program must and is historically linked to the city, Neely said. He added: And when you get 60,000 people in the stands, you know you’re back on the city’s schedule.

A formula to follow Sanders’ rapid success in Jackson has given us a sense of how a high-profile face can provide both exposure and opportunity for programs at historically black colleges and universities that don’t have the same resources as their Power 5 counterparts.

Less than a year after Sanders moved to Jackson State, Tennessee State, another HBCU announced the hiring of former Titans running back Eddie George, whom Sanders had consulted before taking the job as head coach. Neely said that while he expected other HBCUs to look for high-profile coaches who could take the job for reasons other than pay, this isn’t the only path to success. There are plenty of high profile, highly motivated, capable coaches, who may not be NFL players but have the same drive, determination and vision as a coach Deion Sanders, he said. Sanders’ success at Jackson State has sparked rumors that he could potentially be a candidate for Power 5 coaching jobs, but he has maintained that this season’s success in Jackson is not the end. They were far from done, Sanders said at a news conference. We want to be dominant. We want to finish. Right now were in the middle of the sentence. We tried slowly but surely to get to the exclamation mark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/sports/ncaafootball/deion-sanders-jackson-state-football.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos