SOUTH BEND In his first media interview since being named Notre Dame head football coach, Marcus Freeman outlined his vision, proclaiming that his Irish will be “the most competitive team Notre Dame has ever put on the pitch”.

Freeman, whose hire became official Friday morning, was attending Notre Dame’s Big Ten hockey game with his 18 Ohio State alma mater when he was introduced to the public during the first period break. He was sitting in the stands under the O’Brien’s hospitality suite with his wife Joanna and the couple’s six children.

When introduced, Freeman stood up, donned his number 22 blue (road) Irish hockey jersey and drew the “Notre Dame” on his front to the delight of the crowd who cheered during the media break as the ice was being repaired.

The Irish student band chanted “Freeman Era” during the time it wasn’t playing the Notre Dame Victory March, and the rest of the crowd joined in.

During the first intermission, Freeman was interviewed on television by NBCSN’s David Korzeniowski. Here’s what Freeman has to say:

When he first met his team as head coach:

“I wish I could go back and relive that moment for years to come. I’ve wanted to hug them for a long time. This was something… we knew it was coming and I couldn’t be around my boys. That was what was difficult. When finally the chance to be around them as their head coach was an incredible feeling that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

About how this week was:

“Whirlwind. Not much sleep. I’ve talked to a lot of people, but you have to do that to become the head coach of the University of Notre Dame. You realize when you go through this process how many people are affected by this football program and how many special people influence our student-athletes daily () and our university.

“It was a whirlwind. It was a lot of fun. I can’t wait to settle in and get some rest at some point. But my focus right now is on our players, our football program and the future recruits of Notre Dame football.”

This year’s team:

“They’re a special group. To see where we’ve come from and from the first weekend in Florida State and where we are now. We’re an incredible soccer team. We’re one of the best soccer teams in the country.

“We’ll see what happens after this weekend, but for me no commission, no ranking can really justify how good this team is. I can’t wait to get a play one, two with them no matter how much play they give us the chance to play, I’m looking forward to that.”

On Selection Sunday:

“You have to start with a focus on us. What do we have to do to end this season on the right track. If they tell us on Sunday who we are playing against, we will transfer that focus to our opponent. But at the moment the focus on us. We’re going to enjoy tomorrow. We’ll get a chance to see some other teams play and they’re going to get a little stressed. When we arrive on Sunday, let’s figure out who our opponent is and start preparing for this final mission of the season.”

About qualities he wants to pass on to his team:

“I told them today that there are three things that we are going to do every day. Number one will be a challenge – everything mentality. We are going to challenge each other, we are going to challenge coaches, the coaches are going to challenge the players, there will be beautiful built things.

“Number two is the strength of unity. Those are players who become teammates. We are going to be a closer team.

“And number three is going to be the competitive spirit we have. We’re going to be the most competitive team that Notre Dame has ever put on the pitch. I’m looking forward to seeing this grow. We’re a really, really good football team. This culture that we keep improving is going to be something special.”

At Notre Dame:

“I’ve been all-in to Notre Dame. I’ve been all-in to Notre Dame since the moment I set foot on this campus. You can’t help but embrace this special place. Notre Dame will change you if you That’s why I’m thrilled to be the head coach here, because I know that in 11 months I’ve changed as a defensive coordinator here.

“And for the rest of my coaching career I will have the opportunity to be changed by Notre Dame every day. I have embraced this place, we love this place, my family loves this place and I can’t wait to see what holds the future.”