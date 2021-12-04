Bold Predictions for SEC Championship Game

The last weeks Alabama football Predictions in bold were quite accurate, with four correct predictions and two incorrect. The rivalry game didn’t come close to anyone’s expectations, with the Crimson Tide producing just 71 rushing yards and giving up seven sacks. Results of the Iron Bowl predictions take the Predictions in bold record for the season to 41 right and 34 wrong.

Alabama Football vs. Auburn Predictions Scorecard

Correct – As predicted, TJ Finley threw more than 25 passes – one more with 26 passes. Also as predicted, Finley passed less than 150 yards. His last count was 137 yards.

Correct – The Auburn running backs were predicted not to match their season averages against the Crimson Tide defense. They didn’t come close with Tank Bigsby managing 2.2 yards per rush and Jarquez Hunter rushing for a stunning 0.7 yards average. The Tigers rushed for a net 22 yards into the game.

Correct – The Crimson Tide defense was predicted to have at least seven quarterback rushes and lootings against Finley. That was almost the exact number, with six sacks and two rushing.

wrong – Ben Patton was predicted to miss a field goal outside 40 yards, a new starting field goal kicker for the Tigers. Patton scored 33 and 49-yard field goals.

Correct – As predicted, Auburn’s total offense was under 350 yards – much less at 159 yards.

wrong – The Crimson Tide was predicted to yield 450 yards of total offense. The final count in total offensive output was 388 yards. And the Crimson Tide needed them all.