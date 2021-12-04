Utah Football Honoring Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe at Pac-12 Championship Game





Utah football brings its most meaningful tradition to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship game. The moment of loudness in honor of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who both tragically passed away nine months apart, was held this season at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the intermission between the third and fourth quarters. The moment of loudness will be held tonight during the third break of the second quarter of the Pac-12 championship game. Utah Football has confirmed that Lowes’ mother, Donna Lowe-Sterns, will be an honorary captain for tonight’s game. After Lowes’s death, Lowe-Sterns spoke to the team. When Aaron’s mom comes to talk to us and tells us to move on because that’s what he would want is about the last thing we needed before we could actually do it, Utah receiver Britain Covey said in October. That helped us the most, that his mother told us to go ahead and dominate for the rest of the season. That helped, because now you feel like you’re going here with a greater purpose. We have a few tributes we do to Ty and Aaron during training that will help you play for something bigger than you. Instead of a moment of silence, fans turned on their phone flashlights and lit Rice-Eccles Stadium and participated in a moment of loudness to celebrate the lives of Jordan and Lowe. Utah plays a video between the third and fourth quarters narrated by coach Kyle Whittingham. Time and again you have head of their smiles and how they were able to light up this stadium. Both Ty and Aaron radiated happiness and joy, and they both defined what it meant to live, not just exist. To fight through hard times, get back up when you fall and work to get 22% better every day. They have left an impact on each of us and on you, our fans, that is indescribable. So today we ask in honor of Ty and Aaron to smile. Smile big as they did. Smile, stand, cheer and let your voices echo from the mountains to the sky in a moment of loudness, exuberance, joy and celebration for the lives of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan. Utah has honored the lives of Lowe and Jordan in many ways this season. The program raised funds for commemorative scholarships, withdrew their No. 22 jersey in a halftime ceremony from the UCLA game, and wore commemorative helmets featuring the 22 forever logo during the Colorado game. Utah and Oregon take on the Pac-12 Championship game tonight at 6 p.m. MST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



