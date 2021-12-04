Volleyball falls to Tennessee in first round of NCAA tournament





Columbus, Ohio The Carolina volleyball team fell to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament in four sets on Friday night. The Tar Heels finished the 2021 season 21-9 and 10-8 in ACC play. Three Tar Heels finished the game with double-digit kills, led by Mabrey Shaffmaster (18) followed by Nia Parker-Robinson (14) and Skyy Howard (12). Howard finished with a team-best batting percentage of .706 with no errors in 17 total attempts. As a team, the Carolina Volunteer defeated .263 to .165, with 16 blocks to Carolina’s three. How it happened

Set 1 – Carolina: 20, Tennessee: 25 Despite getting stuck early in the set, the Volunteers took the lead halfway through the set and made a 7-2 run to lead 12-8. Though Carolina brought the score to within two, 21-19, Tennessee ended the set with a 3-0 run to take a one-way lead. Set 2 – Carolina: 19, Tennessee 25 Neither team had a great offensive set in the second, with Carolina hitting .109 while Tennessee batted .188. The Tar Heels never led in the set, with Tennessee opening with a 3-0 run. Parker-Robinson had a team-best four kills in the frame. Set 3 – Carolina: 26, Tennessee: 24 With eight draws and three chances to take the lead, set three turned out to be the most competitive set of the match. Despite the Volunteers starting with a 6-3 lead, Carolina fought back late in the set to take a 20-18. When Tennessee took the lead 5-1 and led 23-21, two back-to-back Shaffmaster kills and an offense by the Volunteers set Carolina a set point. Although Tennessee forced a second set point, a Shaffmaster and a Parker Austin ace gave the Tar Heels the first set win of the day. Set 4 Carolina: 15, Tennessee: 25 Tennessee defeated .357 to .053 in set four, with the Volunteers racking up a total of 11 blocks. Parker-Robinson had a team-best four kills in the set. Keep up to date with Carolina Volleyball by following the Tar Heels onTwitterandInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2021/12/3/carolina-volleyball-falls-to-tennessee-in-first-round-of-the-ncaa-tournament.aspx

