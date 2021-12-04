Penn State Hosts Ohio State To Open Big Ten Play Sunday Night









UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Playing tips for Sunday night’s conference at the Bryce Jordan Center as the Penn State men’s basketball team organizes RV/RV Ohio State to open Big Ten action at home for the third time in 13 years. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Penn State men’s basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. TO FOLLOW PROMOTIONS Free Legion of Blue t-shirts for the first 1,500 students. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Basketball Game Day Parking Stadium West, Jordan East, Porter North Basketball Parking Card No fees with a valid Penn State parking permit

$5.50 prepaid through ParkMobile (seasonal packs available for each team for $5 per game) –https://psu.parkmobile.io/bryce-jordan-center

$10 day-of-event with no valid license or prepayment

Higher rates may apply when athletic events coincide with non-athletic Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Rates vary and will be announced prior to each event. ParkMobile prepayment availability ends at 11:59 PM the night before each event. After that time, no more events can be selected on the site and payment must be made on arrival to the event parking staff (cash only) on arrival. There is also $1 per hour parking available on the East Deck for most games. Parking for non-football events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. Email [email protected] or call 814-865-1436 for more information on parking for this event. Mobile ticketing Penn State Athletics has converted all tickets for the 2021-22 seasons to mobile tickets. As was the case during the 2019-20 season, PDF tickets to print at home will no longer be issued or accepted for entry into the Bryce Jordan Center. Fans can access the Penn State Athletics mobile ticket directory at GoPSUsports.com/mobiletickets. Bryce Jordan Center Bags Policy The Bryce Jordan Center has implemented an updated bag policy for all events, including the 2021-2022 men’s basketball season. Fans attending events at the Bryce Jordan Center are not allowed to bring large bags, backpacks, totes, and coolers into the facility. Small purses and purses, clear bins, or (1) zippered one-gallon plastic bags may be carried into the arena. Maximum of one bag per guest. View the full baggage policyHERE. Mask Policy In accordance with university guidelines, all fans must wear masks in indoor areas and venues, including the Bryce Jordan Center. OPENING TIPS Big Ten game kicks off at home Sunday night when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State looks set to bounce back from a tight loss to Miami in Wednesday night’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Junior Seth Lundy leads the team with 15.1 points per game, while senior Sam Sessoms follows closely with 14.3 ppg. graduated student John Harrar averages a double-double with 10.6 points and a Big Ten-best 10.9 rebounds per game. IF PENN STATE BEATS THE STATE OF OHIO Penn State would win its conference opener for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Nittany Lions would move to 4-1 at home this season. EXPLORE THE BUCKEYES Ranked as one of the highest-receiving voting teams in both major polls, the Buckeyes come fresh to Happy Valley Tuesday night after a 71-66 upset of No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Ohio State used a 14-1 run in the final five minutes of the game to knock out the top-ranked Blue Devils in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are 5-2 overall this season, with another notable win over Seton Hall (79-76). Ohio State’s two losses are attributable to Xavier (65-71) and Florida (68-71).

EJ Liddell leads the team with 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Zed Key is the only other Buckeye to have a double digit average with 10.9 points per game. STATE AGAINST OHIO Ohio State has a 41-19 lead in the all-time series, but Penn State has fared much better at home, scoring 10-15 each time playing the Buckeyes at Happy Valley.

OSU has won four of the last five meetings and six of the last ten.

The Buckeyes won the regular season meetings last year. B1G OPENERS Penn State will open home Big Ten play for the third time in 13 years on Sunday, when the Nittany Lions host Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State is 7-22 all-time in Big Ten Conference openers.

The Big Ten Conference was the first to transition to a 20-game league schedule, starting the new format for the 2018-19 season. The first year of the Big Ten Conference games from early December in 2017-18 sent Penn State to Iowa, giving the Nittany Lions their first opening win since 2010. FIGHT AGAINST THE BUCKEYES Penn State is 4-6 in their last 10 games with the Buckeyes.

Of those 10 games, one was a 32-point loss on the road, but the other nine games were decided by an average of just six points.

The Nittany Lions’ last win over the Buckeyes came on January 18, 2020, a 90-76 win at the Bryce Jordan Center. STICKY DEFENSE The Penn State defense has kept each of its last four opponents 10 or more points below their season averages. Team Scoring Avg. Points vs PSU Miami 73.3 63 Oregon state 69.2 45 LSU 85.4 68 (OT) Cornell 87.8 74 THE BIG THREE Penn State’s Returning Veteran Trio of John Harrar , Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms lead the way for the Nittany Lions through the first seven games of the season.

, and lead the way for the Nittany Lions through the first seven games of the season. The trio of returning Nittany Lions collectively made up 59.4 percent of Penn State’s score production (280 of 471 points), while shooting a combined 53.5 percent (106 of 198) from the field.

Harrar, Lundy and Sessoms also contribute 58.7 percent (152 of 260) to Penn State’s recovery. B1G JOHN graduated student John Harrar currently leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th in Division I with 10.9 rebounds per game in its first seven games.

currently leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th in Division I with 10.9 rebounds per game in its first seven games. Harrar averages a double-double with 10.6 points and 10.9 boards per game. The native of Wallingford, Pa. has racked up three double-doubles so far, knocked down double-digit rebounds in five out of seven games and shoots a blistering 75.0 percent (30-40) from the field.

Harrar is coming out of a 2020-21 season in which he earned the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention laurels for leading the team with 8.8 rebounds per game and a 54.9 field goals percentage. NEXT ONE Penn State hosts Wagner in a midweek non-conference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center before returning to conference action at Michigan State next Saturday afternoon.

