K-State Tangles with top-ranked South Carolina





Next game: in Omaha 8-12-2021 | 5 p.m. Mavs All Access K-State Sports Network COLUMBIA, South Carolina K-State looked to upset the road on Friday night (1/1) South Carolina in the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the Gamecocks defended Colonial Life Arena with a 65-44 win. This was K-State’s sixth all-time game against an Associated Press number one ranked team from outside the Big 12 Conference and the first since December 11, 2016 in Connecticut. K-State (7-2) forced the Gamecocks to five turnovers in the first quarter, allowing the Wildcats to stay within three, 15-12, at the end of the frame. Ayoka Lee accelerated Kansas State by five points, three rebounds and a block in the first quarter. Lee would finish the night with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks. The Wildcats would be seven, 19-12 minutes behind in the second quarter. Brylee Glenn would convert an off-balance layup followed by a free throw from Lee and a floater from Cymone Goodrich to bring the Wildcats back to within two, 19-17, with 6:05 left. Brylee Glenn reached double figures for the third game in a row, as she finished the evening with 10 points, three steals and two rebounds. South Carolina (9-0) would then shut out K-State for the remainder of the quarter as the Gamecocks used an 11-0 run in the final 6:04 of the quarter to hold onto a 30-17 lead at the rest. South Carolina had a chance to extend their lead during the frame from the foul line, but were 5-of-13 from the free-throw line in the second frame, as the Wildcats were called for nine fouls. The Gamecocks stormed to a 38-19 lead with 6:55 left in the third quarter on an 8-0 run to force a timeout for K-State. South Carolina would take the lead to 42-19, with 5:25 to play before Serena Sundell knocked down a corner 3-pointer and Brylee Glenn added a runner to bring the Wildcats in 21, 45-24, with 4:19 to go in the third. The Gamecocks extended their lead to 30.59-29, while Aliyah Boston closed a layup with 6:41 left in the fourth quarter. Boston finished the night with 21 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. K-State was able to close the gap to the final margin of 21 by beating the Gamecocks 12-4 in the final three and a half minutes of the game. The Wildcats finished the night at 26.2 percent (16-of-61) from the field. South Carolina was held on its lowest point total of the season, shooting 42.9 percent (24-of-56) from the floor. The Gamecocks registered 16 blocks of K-State shots. K-State continues its three-game road trip on Wednesday, December 8, as the Wildcats take on Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, at 5 p.m. Wednesday’s game is available on Mavs All-Access, which requires a subscription. Wednesday’s game is also available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com and on the K-State Sports app.

