Tigers gain momentum in first meeting with Yale





AUBURN, Ala. For Auburn you can almost count on more than 15 points from . this season Jabari Smith , a double-double of Walker Kessler and a highlight reel dunk from Devan Cambridge at a given moment. You can also count on Lior Berman make an impact in one way or another. Berman, a walk-on guard, took advantage of his opportunity early in the season with: Allen Flanigan from. The junior has knocked out a pair of threes in each of the last two games and has boosted the Tigers every time he comes into play. “ Lior Berman has consistently shown all summer that he belongs there,” head coach Auburn Bruce Pearl said. “Whether it’s at the 3 or at the 2. He makes us better offensively because he’s a real threat, and he’ll make open shots, not just take them. And then defensively, he’s physical. He’ll put a body on you.” Berman gets another chance on Saturday when No. 21 Auburn Yale, the regular season champion of the Ivy League, each of the last two seasons. The Bulldogs made the NCAA tournament in 2016 and 2019 and are preferred to earn another bid this year. “They’ve won their league four out of the last six years,” said Pearl. “I know they’re going for a 3-peat. When you play against these kinds of teams, they do such great things that they challenge your defense because it’s just hard to guard. The 3-ball is obviously very important to them. They’re 36th in the country in 3s made with nearly nine a game. “They are an experienced team, athletic, fast. Our advantage will be our size.” Auburn and Yale will tip from Auburn Arena Saturday at 1:00 PM CT. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will be making the radio call at 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com. The game will air on ESPNU with Roy Philpott and Daymeon Fishback on the phone. Player to watch: Walker Kessler Sophomore ahead Walker Kessler registered a season-high 17 points and career-high 14 rebounds (four on the offensive glass) against UCF. It marked his third double-double in the last four games for the Tigers. He also saw a career-best 31 minutes of action against the Knights. Kessler leads the team and is in the top 20 nationally this season by 24 blocks. In the series: Yale The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet for the first time on the hardwood Saturday. Auburn is 6-1 all-time against the Ivy League with the most recent win against Cornell, 98-77, on December 30, 2017. The Tigers also knocked out Columbia (2-0), Dartmouth (1-0). ) and Penn (1-0). The only Ivy League team she defeated is Harvard (0-1). Top of the pack In the past five seasons, no team in the SEC has won more than Auburn. The Tigers scored their 100th win since the start of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday night by beating UCF 85-68. They are one of only three programs in the conference to have 95 or more wins. Auburn also has the best SEC school win rate (0.869) in the past five years in non-conference games, ranking second in total non-SEC wins with 53 during that time. 100 wins in the last five seasons! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/g8LnsN0QbB Maroon Basketball (@AuburnMBB) December 4, 2021

