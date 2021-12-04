Historic West Virginia season ends in penalty shootout





WASHINGTON, DC The 11-seeded West Virginia University men’s soccer team took a 1-1 double-extension draw at No. 3 Georgetown in the NCAA Quarterfinals, but fell 4-1 in penalties on Saturday afternoon at Shaw Field. The Mountaineers scored the opening goal of the game and led 1-0 at halftime. However, the Hoyas even tied with a penalty in the second half before advancing to the Men’s College Cup in the shootout. With the result, WVU’s historic season ends with an overall score of 12-3-6. “We left here without regrets”, WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We played a great game against a great team. (There were) marginal decisions. It’s a penalty shootout, so it could have gone either way, but we just played against a team that had (in the quarter-finals) been three years in a row, won everything in 2019 and are at home 12-0 But between the two sides I would say we got stronger in the second half despite the lead so I’m just so proud of our players commitment and courage which they have shown all season.” West Virginia opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from senior striker Yoran Popovic . De Zuidlarden, the Dutchman, received a well-placed ball in front of the goal at the end to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. It marked Popovic’s fifth goal of the campaign, and it was assisted by senior striker Ike Swiger and junior midfielder Luke McCormick . Despite being knocked out in the first half, 7-2, the Mountaineers took a one-goal lead in the dressing room before half-time. In the second half, WVU had several chances to double their lead. First, sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks fired a shot from distance just high in the 60th minute, before a furor around the goal saw McCormick, Crooks and red shirt sophomore defender Bjarne Thiesen two minutes later they all almost find the back of the net. Still, the match remained 1-0. Georgetown (18-2-1) equalized on a penalty kick in the 67th minute. That score stood until the two teams reached 90 minutes, leading to overtime. In the 97th minute, the Hoyas almost won, but fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky saved his club with a big save to extend the match. It was one of three saves for the Raymore, Missouri resident that day. Neither team found a breakthrough in the two 10-minute overtimes leading to the shootout. All four Georgetown shooters converted, while two WVU shots were saved to get it for the hosts. Georgetown had a 15-11 shot lead, while WVU had six shots on target, to four of the Hoyas. GU led in corners, 5-2. West Virginia played in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. In addition, the Mountaineers had never played in the round of 8 in the current NCAA Tournament format. WVU participated in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and received its highest national ranking since 2006. In addition, the club’s three NCAA Tournament games this fall were the most in its single-season history. For more information about the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, facebook and Instagram.

