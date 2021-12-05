Alabama vs. Georgia score, takeaways: Tide blast Dawgs to win SEC championship as both make playoff bids





ATLANTA — After a month of uninspired play that seriously questioned its national championship aspirations, No. 3 Alabama came alive with its season on the line Saturday as the Crimson Tide defeated No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship game . The win gives Alabama its seventh SEC title in the last 10 seasons and gives Georgia its first loss of the season. It also boosts both teams in the College Football Playoff, according to CBS Sports bowls expert Jerry Palm. Alabama may have had a case for playoff inclusion even with a loss, but the Crimson Tide (12-1) cleared all doubt of their merit by taking on a Bulldogs team (12-1) that lost all season was dominant. The CFP selection committee will announce the four-team field on Sunday afternoon. If Alabama and Georgia get a rematch in the playoff, the Dawgs will have an answer to the Tide’s passing game. No opponent of Georgia had scored more than 17 points by going into Saturday, but Bama scored 24 points and 41 in total against Georgia’s vaunted defense in the second quarter alone. Redshirt freshman quarterback Bryce Young led the charge for the Tide, and Jameson Williams was his favorite target. The Ohio state transfer brought his elite speed into focus with a 67-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter, and Alabama moved into the races from there. Williams finished with 10 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow star John Metchie III caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an injury late in the first half. Young finished by completing 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He surpassed the SEC Championship Game record for passing yards in a game former teammate Mac Jones played last season. Alabama’s attack thrived, but it was the Tide’s defense that helped end the game. Georgia failed to score on consecutive trips to the red zone in the third quarter. On Georgia’s next possession, safety Jordan Battle intercepted a Stetson Bennett IV pass and ran back 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-17 in Alabama’s favor. If both teams are included in the CFP, as expected, it would be the second time in five seasons that two SEC teams make the playoffs. Alabama and Georgia both did it in the 2017 season, and The Tide went on to beat the Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship. No other conference has ever put multiple teams in the four-team field during the CFP’s eight-year history, and Saturday showed that the SEC has not one but two contenders this season to win it all. CBS Sports will soon be updating this story with takeaways from the title game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/alabama-vs-georgia-score-live-coverage-college-football-scores-sec-championship-game-updates-highlights/live/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos