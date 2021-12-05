6 College Soccer Players To Watch Over Championship Weekend





The weekend of the college football championship has arrived. Today, the nation’s best teams and players take to the field as they compete for top honors at their conferences and compete for the playoffs. Here are players to watch today. Terrel Bernard, Linebacker, Baylor v. State of Oklahoma (12 PM ET on ABC) Terrel Bernard has been a leader of Baylors’ impressive defense all season. He is a skilled, physical player whose awareness on the field helps determine the action for the Bears. Oklahoma State comes into this game with a dynamic attack that passes and runs the ball in a variety of ways. Bernard gets a great opportunity to show what he can do as a down back. Steven Jones, Safety, Appalachian State v. Louisiana (3:30 PM ET on ESPN) Steven Jones is one of the most prolific defensive playmakers in the country. Mountaineers security has five interceptions a year and is constantly playing around the ball. App State takes on a ranked Louisiana team today, and Jones’ play could determine the outcome of this match. Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia v. Alabama (4:00 PM ET on CBS) The SEC Championship will feature a lot of guys who will play big games on Sunday next year. However, it feels like Nakobe Deans’ play is as big an X-Factor in this game as it is for any NFL prospect. The Alabama offense is by far the best, most explosive group Georgia has faced this year. The Bulldogs’ defense has been a meat grinder for every opponent they’ve encountered, but the Crimson Tide could pose a legitimate challenge. Expect Georgia to deploy Dean in a variety of ways to pressure Bryce Young, slow down the game and make him work into cover. He will need a solid game to keep Alabama at bay and Georgia undefeated. Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati v. Houston (4pm ET on ABC) While Ahmad Gardner gets the shine, Darrian Beavers deserves credit for how well Cincinnati has played on defense this year. The fifth-year linebacker is an intelligent and physical player who also brings great speed to the position. Houston will be another big challenge for Beavers and the Bearcats, expecting the linebacker to play his best game to hold onto Cincinnatis’ playoff hopes. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa v. Michigan (8pm ET on Fox) A Week After Michigan’s Defense Line Broke Down Ohio stateTyler Linderbaum will adapt to help Iowa take on that same group of pass rushers and stoppers. Linderbaum, who is arguably the best lineman in the country, will have his hands full for four quarters. Michigan will test the Hawkeyes and their star center, and Linderbaum needs a great game to keep Iowa in the game. Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Pitt v. Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET on ABC) Pitt vs Wake Forest isn’t exactly the ACC championship that everyone thought we were going to get this year, but it’s going to be a decent game. Wake Forest and Pitt both have explosive fouls with highly prolific quarterbacks. Of the two, Kenny Pickett is a legitimate NFL prospect who currently plays the best football of any quarterback in the country. This game is almost destined to be a shootout, so the record-breaking Pitt passer will swing it for four quarters.

