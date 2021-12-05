Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says College Football Playoff Expansion For 2024 ‘In Threat’

ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says extending the College Football Playoff once the 2024 season is “in jeopardy” if a new format cannot be agreed quickly.

Speaking to reporters Saturday before the Big 12 championship game between No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Baylor, Bowlsby said expansion talks have slowed to the point where the chances of implementing a new format before the current 12-year deal expires. after the 2025 season are declining.

The CFP management committee, made up of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met early this week and in Dallas and still failed to reach a consensus on a proposal to expand the playoff from four to 12 teams.

“Well, just for purely logistical reasons, year 11″ [2024] is probably in jeopardy right now just because there are good and appropriate things you need to do to host the games,” Bowlsby said.

“I think it’s also a possibility that we can’t do it in year 12″ [2025] and we’ll talk about what we’re doing in year 13 and beyond because you know, for all intents and purposes, the CFP disappears [after 2025]. There is no operational agreement after 2025-26 and there are no contracts binding us after 25-26,” he said.

Currently, consensus is needed from all 11 members of the management committee to move forward with a playoff proposal that still needs the approval of the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP.

The next scheduled meeting of the commissioners and presidents is around the national championship game in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, but the commissioners may meet again earlier.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said Friday night before his league’s title game in Las Vegas that the group was beginning to look beyond the current agreement and that the possibility that the next iteration of the playoff would not require approval from the so-called Group of 5 conferences.

“I don’t think we need 11 people to say yes to come up with a solution that would be good for college football. If we find that solution, we can focus on whether we can make that solution for ’24 as well. and ’25,” Kliavkoff said.

“I think you start by saying, ‘What’s the group that needs to agree on a model?’ We can then hopefully invite the rest to join us, so it’s just another paradigm of how you think about who gets to make a decision about what the model looks like.”

Bowlsby reiterated that full consensus is needed to expand before the end of the current contract. As for after 2025: “There is no next contract.”

If this effort to expand by 2024 fails, Bowlsby said the group could start from scratch with a new model, but not necessarily.

“I suspect a lot of the work the working group did will be a foundation for that, because we’ve vetted pretty much every model you can name quite thoroughly. And so it’s probably the underpinnings of it — but you never know,” said he.

One of the issues that has become a stumbling block to expansion is which conferences are guaranteed automatic access for their champions.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was the first Commissioner to publicly support guaranteeing entry for all Power 5 conference champions and only the highest-ranked champion from the other five conferences.

“So I’m a big believer in automatic qualification for the Big Ten conference and the other Power 5 conferences,” Warren told SiriusXM this week.

In the 12-team proposal unveiled in June and put forward by Bowlsby, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson recommended the six highest-ranked conference champions of all 10 FBS events. leagues to make the playoff along with six top-ranked at-large selections.

A group of 5 conference commissioners, most notably Mike Aresco of the American Athletic Conference, prefer that automatic entry not be limited to Power 5 champions.

Earlier in the week, Sankey said he still prefers the six-best champions model the subgroup envisioned. Bowlsby on Saturday explained one of the reasons the group avoided automatic entry for just the Power 5.

“We found that the degree to which we anoint ourselves with the privileges, including automatic access, is usually the degree to which we are called to Congress or we are legally challenged,” Bowlsby said. “There are good reasons why we proposed six highest-ranked conference champions and those reasons have not changed.”