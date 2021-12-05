Big Contracts, Big Buyouts, Big Pressure: College Football Coaches Hit the Jackpot

The contract terms for Louisiana State University’s new football coach promise an unusually huge payoff for mediocrity: If the Tigers win just half of their regular-season games, de rigueur for a program that has won three national championships since 2003, Brian Kelly will receive on top of that. $500,000 of at least $9 million per year in other fees.

And every July, regardless of his track record, Kelly will earn a $500,000 lifetime bonus if he stays in charge in Baton Rouge.

The mediocre performance line items help set the stage for the $10 million-per-year college football era of coaches. And they’re part of the latest blurring of coaching contracts and buyouts, which together are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, at a time when the college sports industry is accused of exploiting the athletes who can’t earn a salary for actually playing the games.

If you compare it to college education, it’s insane, Jackie Sherrill, the retired soccer coach and athletic director at Texas A&M University, said of the industry and its surging coaching deals. If you compare it to business, it makes sense.