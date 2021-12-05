Trending news: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Shubman Gill, said Gill could prove to be a ‘game changer’





IND vs NZ, 2nd test match: Indian team’s young batsman Shubman Gill is making headlines in the cricket world today for his outstanding performance. He scored half a century in the first Test game, while contributing 44 runs in the first innings of the second game. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised Shubman Gill. He has told how he can prove to be a very important batsman for the Indian team. Sachin Tendulkar said this

Sachin Tendulkar said Shubman Gill has the technique and attitude to beat any order in the Indian test team, but he needs to turn a good start into big innings. Gill, who scored 52 runs in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, was also on his way to a big inning in the Mumbai Test, but was sacked by New Zealand spinner Ejaz Patel. Asked if Gill has the technique to be a good midfielder in South Africa, Tendulkar told a news agency: “In terms of technique, there are different challenges in different fields. I think Shubman has the advantage of being 91 scored in Brisbane, where we won the test.” Tendulkar said: “Gill has the experience to play on hard and resilient fields. There is no problem with technology. They started well, but now it’s time to turn them into big turns. After coming into the team “It’s a question of hunger to score big, which is in him. All he has to do is turn good starts into big turns and not lose his concentration for that. He got a good ball in both the Kanpur and the Mumbai tests He is in the process of learning and learning. Tendulkar said this about Shreyas Iyer Sachin Tendulkar praised Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century in the debut test, saying: “Iyer took full advantage of the opportunity. The score wasn’t high to a point, after which he played memorable innings and nearly took India to victory. Both innings were important There will be restlessness playing Tests but he has been playing T20 cricket for a long time which should have eased the pressure and allowed him to play his natural game. Also read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel made history, became the third bowler in the world to take 10 wickets in an inning IND vs SA Series: Will Team India Tour South Africa Amid Omicron’s Threat or Not? This information came to the fore

