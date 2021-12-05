Peng Shuai, tennis diplomacy and online freedom.

This article is part of the Free Speech Project, a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at the American University Washington College of Law, that examines how technology affects the way we think about speech.

If Future Tense had a huge marketing budget, okay, any marketing budget would be tempted to spend it all on a sponsorship deal for a women’s tennis tour. And we encourage you to do the same.

The Womens Tennis Association, as you may have heard, suspend all tournaments in China out of concern for Peng Shuai, the Chinese star who went online in early November to charge Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the powerful Politburo Standing Committee, of sexual assault.

The WTA booth is a rare triumph of principle over commercial interests in international sport, where the compromising of values ​​for sport laundering by human rights abusers seeking to launder their reputation has become the core of the business model (paging FIFA and the International Olympic Commission) . If you haven’t already, read WTA President and CEO Steve Simons remarkable statement: If powerful people can suppress women’s voices and brush allegations of sexual assault under the rug, the foundations on which the WTA is built, equality for women, would face a huge blow. I will not and cannot let that happen to the WTA and its players. There is nothing symbolic or symbolic about this stand: the WTA had been betting heavily on China to grow the game and its revenues.

But the WTA movement and the increasing pressure on the communist regime is also a victory for today’s much denigrated internet.

Peng Shuai initially posted her allegations on Nov. 2, and the censors rushed to wipe all traces of it from the Chinese internet within the hour (though not before it was shared by thousands and inspired an online #WhereisPengShuai movement, supported by global tennis stars. ). The player disappeared from view for days, but the world let the Chinese authorities know that we were watching. The internet is getting a lot of grief these days for spreading bile, but this saga is a reminder of its power to hold the powerful accountable.

Beijing’s response was characteristically clumsy. Authorities reluctantly released images and pompous messages of Peng and then arranged a heavily brokered meeting with the gullible president of the IOC. It all had the curatorial sensibility of a polished hostage video.

It is not clear whether President Xi Jinping will eventually blink and agree to the kind of independent assessment and accountability the WTA demands. That’s definitely not his style. But the public relations disaster for him couldn’t come at a worse time as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics early next year, and to ratify it as the era of Xi Jinpinghes chases Mao’s stature, an important party congress later in the year.

Moreover, Pengs’ tragedy did not play out online like most Western outrage campaigns against China, and this must have alarmed the Communist Party quite a bit. This is a case where his leadership should be concerned simultaneously on domestic public opinion and international pressure. The scandal touches on widespread public concerns about party privileges and rampant sexism in an apparently egalitarian society. This is very different from cases of Western expressions of disapproval of Chinese actions, be it the Uyghur minority, Tibet, Hong Kong or Taiwan, which ultimately bolster public sentiment behind the party. The nationalism playbook does not apply here, and many ordinary Chinese citizens are probably applauding the WTA.

The Peng Shuai case also comes at a time when Xi and his regime have cracked down on independent life in China, reaffirming their control over social and economic activities that had acquired a measure of autonomy. The regime plans to close the chapter on its more lenient stance toward foreign markets, investors and norms (including the idea that it should relinquish direct control over large swaths of society) in pursuit of growth. In the past year alone, the government has cracked down on China’s largest technology companies, the online celebrity/superfan culture, online gaming, IPOs outside its jurisdiction, cryptocurrency, online education, the sharing economy, and the list goes on. If China sought the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing as part of its campaign to take its place as a responsible power adhering to global rules, the message projected in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics is a very big one. Other: we can handle this on our terms.

What happened to Peng Shuai? is not an anomaly under a regime that perfected the culture of cancellation it had inherited from its Soviet benefactors early in its revolution. Even the nation’s richest entrepreneur, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, almost left the stage since a speech he gave more than a year ago criticizing the government for an outdated approach to regulation. The response from the authorities was swift and stern, blocking the IPO of his fintech Ant Group empire and punishing his companies in a number of ways. Sightings of the once unstoppable billionaire since then (including a lofty hostage-esque January video in which he mused on thinking and learning about the need for rural renewal and communal prosperity) have been few. The cumulative impact of all these repressions on China’s technological competitiveness is not yet known, but they could very well lead to a decisive own goal. Yet the Communist Party is focused on maintaining full control over the country, even if that need sometimes clashes with the country’s long-term economic interests. There is no point in beating the US on the world stage if you lose power in the process.

Like it or not, sport will play an outrageous role in 2022 in the geopolitical battle between authoritarian and liberal-democratic norms, and in the ongoing battle to define our freedom of expression online. After all, the year will be closed by the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the FIFA Mens World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

Even before the Pengs case, there were concerns about how far China might go to curtail speech during the Olympics, and now athletes have a new reason (one with a fellow athlete, not an abstract political issue) to speak out about . Under the guise of COVID-19, the organizers are imposing heavy restrictions on the media. And they will likely put pressure on the IOC to strictly enforce its rule (relax before the Tokyo Summer Games) against any political reporting by athletes.

The NBA and the English Premier League have previously been punished by Beijing for individual displays of online solidarity with Hong Kong and Uyghurs, and neither league has responded with the WTA’s moral willingness. More recently, Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics (a Turkish star who was naturalized as an American this week and added Freedom to his name to celebrate the occasion) has been extremely vocal about China’s mistreatment of its Muslim population, and of what he sees as the moral complicity of fellow NBA players who are not speaking out about the situation.

Regimes in China, Russia and the Persian Gulf countries have been eager to use sport to impress both international public opinion and their own people about where they stand in the world, and international sport has benefited greatly from the transaction. But the Internet spotlight is harder to target and control than the old broadcast paradigm, no matter how many censors and how impregnable your firewall thinks it is.

Sport could be the ultimate test of the authoritarian high-wire act and hopefully a justification for the internet, which needs its own form of reputation laundering.

