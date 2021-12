Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Season Closing Against Ottawa

The Avalanche continue their east coast road trip tonight, this time visiting the struggling Ottawa Senators. These two met in a wild game a few weeks ago. Despite conceding five goals, the Avs scored two in the final minutes to win 7-5. Colorado avalanche The Avalanche are coming off a good rebound win against the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 after being destroyed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, it has not come without consequences. Bowen Byram is still dealing with concussion. He is doubtful tonight after being left out against the Canadiens. Darcy Kuemper is still out of a stinging high shot in training for the Toronto game. Both can return on this journey, Bednar said. Another loss may come in Nazem Kadri. The hot center man got a blow to Montreal and is in doubt for tonight, with either Jacob MacDonald or Kurtis MacDermid filling in for him if he can’t move forward tonight while the other defense plays. Gabriel Landeskog (92) – Nathan MacKinnon (29) – Mikko Rantanen (96) Valeri Nichushkin (13) – Nazem Kadri* (91) – Andre Burakovsky (95) Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) – Alex Newhook (18) – Logan OConnor (25) Darren Helm (43) – Tyson Jost (17) – Jayson Megna (12) Devon Toews (7) – Cale Makar (8) Jack Johnson (3) – Samuel Girard (49) Kurtis MacDermid* (56) – Erik Johnson (6) Jacob MacDonald* (26) Ottawa Senators The Senators are coming off a big win against a good side in the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Raleigh. When these two met a few weeks ago, the Sens placed five on the Avs on their return from a COVID outbreak. Zach Sanford recorded a hat-trick in that game in the losing attempt. Brady Tkachuk is looking to lead his team back to the victory column after taking a few bites from Brenden Lemieux a few games ago. Brady Tkachuk (7) – Josh Norris (9) – Drake Batherson (19) Nick Paul (21) – Tim Sttzle (18) – Connor Brown (28) Alex Formenton (10) Chris Tierney (71) – Tyler Ennis (63) Zach Sanford (13) – Dylan Gambrell (27) – Austin Watson (16) Thomas Chabot (72) – Nikita Zaitsev (22) Nick Holden (5) – Artem Zub (2) Dillon Heatherington (29) – Lassi Thomson (60) goalkeeping Kuemper will stay out for the Avs after training earlier this morning, so Jonas Johansson will be back at the start. With Ryan Murray having waivers acquitted, up to the AHL and hating the Sens community he won’t be there and it will be Anton Forsberg getting the nod.

