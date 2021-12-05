Sports
Table tennis: happy homecoming for Feng Tianwei as she sails to the last eight of the WTT Cup final, sports news and top stories
SINGAPORE – It was a happy homecoming for Singapore’s top paddler, Feng Tianwei, as she returned to winning ways in front of a lively crowd at the OCBC Arena as the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup final on Saturday (December 4) ) began.
More than 800 fans cheered and clapped every time she won a point as she defeated South Korean Jeon Ji-hee 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5) to reach the quarterfinals. to achieve.
Feng, 35, said: “I am very happy to play here again. The applause and cheers gave me a lot of strength.
“Every point I won, they clapped really hard, so winning this one game is like winning the whole tournament. I hope the local fans will continue to support me in the next games.”
The world’s number 11 needs that support even more as her next opponent is Chinese and reigning Olympic champion Chen Meng, 27.
The Singaporean has only won two of their ten previous encounters. Their most recent clash was at the WTT Macau promotional showcase last November, where Feng lost 3-1.
She admitted she was the underdog, but said she enjoyed the challenge. Feng added: “I am at a disadvantage and there is a higher chance of losing, so I just want to play every point well.
“I don’t have a specific goal in this competition, I just want to play my best every game, but I’m very happy that I won today.”
The US$600,000 (S$820,000) inaugural tournament was first disrupted on Saturday when the world’s number 17, Wang Chuqin of China, passed sixth-ranked Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7) raged.
However, Wang, 21, is in good shape. He won the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships with Sun Yingsha last week.
Wang said: “Lin is a strong player (he took bronze in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics). We have played against each other many times and we both have an equal chance of winning.
“I did a lot of preparation for a great game. This tournament is right after the World Championship (in Houston) and because of the 14-hour time difference it affected both of us, but maybe it affected him more.” “
In the other quarterfinal in Feng’s top half of the draw, Chinese No. 6 Wang Yidi will face Japan’s Hitomi Sato (No. 22). Both won their opening match comfortably.
Wang, 24, defeated Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz 3-1 (13-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-9) but sounded far from festive after her game. She said: “It’s sad that I can’t eat Singapore food. Because of Covid-19, even if we travel to different countries, we can’t go out, so I miss trying local food from the places I visit.”
Briton Liam Pitchford was less gloomy about the restrictions on safe management. His 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 15-13, 11-8, 11-6) victory over South Korean Jang Woo-jin was a nice addition to his fond memories in Singapore.
The world No. 14 was last here in 2016 for a training camp before helping Great Britain take bronze at that year’s World Team Championships in Malaysia.
Pitchford said: “It’s a little disappointing that we’re not allowed to go out, but my cousin lives here now, so I’ll stay for a bit and see him afterwards.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do here yet, but I’m really looking forward to it.”
