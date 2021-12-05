Sports
WBB Set To Host Ole Miss In AAC-SEC Matchup Sunday Afternoon
Megan Coffee
Director / Strategic Brand Engagement
CINCINNATIAThe University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team will host Ole Missfor for a Sunday afternoon game at Fifth Third Arena. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m.
THESERIES
This is the very first match-up between the Bearcats and the Rebels.
EXPLORE THE BEARCATS
The Bearcats kick off the season 4-3, with all of their wins coming home to Fifth Third Arena.
Last time out against Central Michigan, the Bearcats shot 43.1% from the field and 81.8% from the free-throw line while holding the Chippewas for 35.2% field goals. sophomore guardJillian Hayes led the team with a season and career high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Junior point guard Akira Levy also scored a new career and season high of 19 points to go along with seven assists. She went 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Levy leads the American Athletic Conference, ranking 32nd in steals (25) and 35th in steals per game (3.17) and second in the AAC and 30th in the NCAA in assists (38). Jillian Hayes and Akira Levy led the team in scoring with 94 and 91 respectively.
Scouting THE REBELS
Ole Miss kicks off the 2021-22 season 7-1, marking the longest win streak for Ole Miss since December 2017.
last time, the Rebels dominated New Orleans 92-47, beating them by 15 or more boards for the fourth game this season. Off the bench, Angel Baker looked after the Rebels as she recorded a season-high 21 points to lead Ole Miss. Baker hit 9-of-14 shots and went 3-for-5 of three. For the sixth straight game, Shakira Austin finished in double figures with a total of 17 points. The Center also led the Rebels with 8 rebounds and carried the team on the glass for its seventh game this season.
Senior center Shakira Austin leads the team with an average of 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. and Madison Scott were included in the all-tournament team.
PARKING
Cash parking is available at CorryGarage on campus for $5.
HOW TO WATCH?
Are you unable to reach the Fifth Third Arena? The game will air on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged tosign up online for the digital platform.
GAME PROMOTIONS
Wear your best black Bearcats clothes to the game!
Signature sessions are back! The team will sign autographs in the hall at the end of the match.
MINI PLANS ON SALE NOW
Mini subscriptions are now available for select women’s basketball games. Pick a Tier 1 game (Ole Miss or Xavier) and a Tier 2 game (all remaining home games) for just $20 each. This exclusive deal is only valid while supplies last, so secure your seatstoday by clicking here.
BUSINESS CARD PACKAGES FOR CROSSTOWN SHOOTOUT
In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this year’s Crosstown Shootout will serve as a celebration of girls and women in sports in the city of Cincinnati. In a joint effort by UC and XU, the 2021 competition will see the efforts of the late Bill Keating Jr. continue to sell out the Women’s Crosstown Shootout on an annual basis. The Bearcats will host the shootout this year after the game was postponed last season due to COVID-19 protocols.
Local businesses and organizations can support the Bearcats by purchasing a corporate ticket package for the home game against Xavier University on Sunday, December 12. Reward your employees or thank your best customers by taking them to 5/3rdthis season. Groups can also choose to donate to a local nonprofit or youth group, as well as donate them back to UC for distribution.
For more information on how to purchase this package, please contact the Bearcats Ticket Office directly at 513-CATS TIX (513-228-7849)
FOLLOW THE BEARCATS
Visit GoBEARCATS.com for the latest information on women’s basketball from Cincinnati. For the latest updates, follow Cincinnati WBB (@GoBearcatsWBB) and CoachMichelle Clark Heard(@Coachheard) on Twitter. You can also follow the team onfacebookandInstagram.
Sources
2/ https://gobearcats.com/news/2021/12/3/womens-basketball-wbb-set-to-host-ole-miss-in-aac-sec-matchup-sunday-afternoon.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]