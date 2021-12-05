WBB Set To Host Ole Miss In AAC-SEC Matchup Sunday Afternoon

Megan Coffee Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATIAThe University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team will host Ole Missfor for a Sunday afternoon game at Fifth Third Arena. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m.

THESERIES

This is the very first match-up between the Bearcats and the Rebels.

EXPLORE THE BEARCATS

The Bearcats kick off the season 4-3, with all of their wins coming home to Fifth Third Arena.

Last time out against Central Michigan, the Bearcats shot 43.1% from the field and 81.8% from the free-throw line while holding the Chippewas for 35.2% field goals. sophomore guard Jillian Hayes led the team with a season and career high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Junior point guard Akira Levy also scored a new career and season high of 19 points to go along with seven assists. She went 3-for-4 from three-point range.

Levy leads the American Athletic Conference, ranking 32nd in steals (25) and 35th in steals per game (3.17) and second in the AAC and 30th in the NCAA in assists (38). Jillian Hayes and Akira Levy led the team in scoring with 94 and 91 respectively.

Scouting THE REBELS

Ole Miss kicks off the 2021-22 season 7-1, marking the longest win streak for Ole Miss since December 2017.

last time, the Rebels dominated New Orleans 92-47, beating them by 15 or more boards for the fourth game this season. Off the bench, Angel Baker looked after the Rebels as she recorded a season-high 21 points to lead Ole Miss. Baker hit 9-of-14 shots and went 3-for-5 of three. For the sixth straight game, Shakira Austin finished in double figures with a total of 17 points. The Center also led the Rebels with 8 rebounds and carried the team on the glass for its seventh game this season.

Senior center Shakira Austin leads the team with an average of 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. and Madison Scott were included in the all-tournament team.

PARKING

Cash parking is available at CorryGarage on campus for $5.

HOW TO WATCH?

Are you unable to reach the Fifth Third Arena? The game will air on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged tosign up online for the digital platform.

GAME PROMOTIONS

Wear your best black Bearcats clothes to the game!

Signature sessions are back! The team will sign autographs in the hall at the end of the match.

MINI PLANS ON SALE NOW

Mini subscriptions are now available for select women’s basketball games. Pick a Tier 1 game (Ole Miss or Xavier) and a Tier 2 game (all remaining home games) for just $20 each. This exclusive deal is only valid while supplies last, so secure your seatstoday by clicking here.

BUSINESS CARD PACKAGES FOR CROSSTOWN SHOOTOUT

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this year’s Crosstown Shootout will serve as a celebration of girls and women in sports in the city of Cincinnati. In a joint effort by UC and XU, the 2021 competition will see the efforts of the late Bill Keating Jr. continue to sell out the Women’s Crosstown Shootout on an annual basis. The Bearcats will host the shootout this year after the game was postponed last season due to COVID-19 protocols.

Local businesses and organizations can support the Bearcats by purchasing a corporate ticket package for the home game against Xavier University on Sunday, December 12. Reward your employees or thank your best customers by taking them to 5/3rdthis season. Groups can also choose to donate to a local nonprofit or youth group, as well as donate them back to UC for distribution.

For more information on how to purchase this package, please contact the Bearcats Ticket Office directly at 513-CATS TIX (513-228-7849)

