FANTASY Dashboard – Final – Match 47 – FanCode ECS Malta Encore





ALK Last five matches: LLWWW (Average score for 107, average score against 83) MAR Last five matches: WWWWW (Average score for 98, average score against 79) Official Betting Partner of the ECN bet now ATLAS UTC KNIGHTS (AUK) Captain: Sujesh Appu wicket keeper: Avinash Dileep Projected top four: Samuel Stanislaus, Manoj Panicker, Basil George, Avinash Dileep Projected opening Bowlers: Asif Sha, Justin Shaju Spin options: Samuel Stanislaus ATLAS UTC KNIGHTS Key Players: Basil George, star all-rounder, powerhouse of AUK with the bat, has the ability to destroy the entire park. Has scored 168 runs and amassed SIX wickets in six matches so far. POTM returned in the first semi-final for his all-round performance. Samuel Stanislaus, Knight’s Mr Dependable, was the leading points scorer for AUK in both previous ECS editions. He can also roll his arm if needed. Top scorer of the tournament so far with 206 runs in eight innings, including a 30-ball 51* vs. Gozo. He also took FOUR wickets. Avinash Dileep, wicketkeeper batter, third highest runs scorer for AUK with 135 runs in nine innings. Sujesh Appu, AUK skipper, has bowled brilliantly so far and kept to clean lines and lengths. Top wicket taker for AUK scalping SIX wickets. Justin Shaju, right arm pacer, joint lead wicket taker for AUK picking up SIX wickets with a best return of 2-2. MARSA (MAR) Captain: Haroon Mughal wicket keeper: John Grima Projected top four: Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla Projected opening Bowlers: Fazil Khan, Waseem Abbas Spin options: David Athwal, Haroon Mughal MARSA protagonists: Fanyan Mughal, right-handed bat and left-arm medium pacer, leading scorer for MAR muscling 169 runs in nine innings. Also took SIX wickets. Zeeshan Khan, one of the top players for Marsa, is fearless and eager to take on the new ball bowlers. Second-highest runs scorer for MAR with 142 runs in eight innings, including a POTM effort of 51 at 29 vs. Gozo on Thursday. Haroon Mughal, right arm spinner, the skipper leads from the front and takes EIGHT wickets in eight games with a best return of 3-8. It’s a rematch of the ECS Malta 2020 final. Atlas UTC Knights have done well in the tournament. After finishing second in Group B, AUK racked up a pair of dominant knockout wins and will see their chances beating Marsa earlier in the group stage. With a six-game winning streak, past winners Marsa look like top favorites to claim their second ECS title. MAR won the semifinals in a Golden Ball thriller against group leaders AUM and will enter this final with confidence. The last time they met: ECS21.897 | AUK 98 def MAR 83 (27 Nov 2021) Match Prediction: Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) is crowned champion in Malta. Tune in to Malta’s live action Monday to Saturday from *0730 GMT * 0830 CET * 1300 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

