Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies aged 77





Pass-rushing great Claude Humphrey has died aged 77. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Saturday morning that Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, December 3. “The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “Humphrey is known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate. He was always ready to help the team where needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with “Claude’s family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-mast in Claude’s memory.” Humphrey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1978) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-1981). Humphrey was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame (2012) and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (1988). Humphrey was the #3 overall pick in the 1968 AFL/NFL Draft out of Tennessee State and went on to win the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Falcons. He earned first-team All-Pro honors twice and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls. Only Julio Jones has more Pro Bowl rosters in Falcons history than Humphrey, who was inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor in 2008. After not retiring in 1979, Humphrey was traded to the Eagles and played in Super Bowl XV with Philadelphia in the 1980 season. Though the stats weren’t recorded until after he retired, Humphrey is credited with 130 career sacks and ranks 24th all-time on the NFL’s unofficial sack list. Humphrey was born on June 29, 1944 in Memphis. at.

