Tennis star Peng Shuai sheds international light on China’s #MeToo movement
International concern over the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has spotlighted allegations of sexual assault in Chinese society, but experts say it also shows how desperate the Chinese government is to stop the country’s #MeToo movement to make.
“It’s inconvenient and a disgrace and a total failure,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch.
This week, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced it would end its operations in China and Hong Kong. In a statement, the WTA said the situation around Peng remains a matter of serious concern.
“The response to those concerns has so far been inadequate,” the statement said.
In early November, Peng accused retired Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her to have sex.
Her story certainly does not stand alone. One of the country’s most famous billionaires, Richard Liu, was arrested after being charged with rape in 2018, but never charged. Zhu Jun, a news anchor and household name in China, was accused of: sexually abusing an intern.
Wang says Peng’s case will be an inspiration to many women who were afraid to speak out.
“People say, ‘Wow, she knows the consequences and she has so much to lose by making the accusation, but she’s still doing it,'” Yaqiu Wang told CBC Radios. Day 6. “So people feel inspired by her.”
Social media accusations
Peng made the allegations on Chinese social media website Weibo in early November. The post only stood for about 20 minutes, but quickly went viral.
Government censorship brought down the post and Peng went missing. After weeks of pressure, state media has released videos and photos of Peng dining out and meeting fans at a tennis tournament, but the outrage continues. And the widely held assumption is that Pengis is still not free to speak or travel.
While some women in China may be inspired by her decision to come forward, others may be wary after seeing how an internationally connected star athlete can be knocked out.
“People think that maybe the government came with such force to suppress her, so maybe I should take a step back,” Wang said.
Beijing has been trying to control the story since Peng first posted her allegations on social media. Last week, a state-run news agency released a fierce editorial on the WTA. It said the tennis association “sets a bad example for the entire sports world”.
Olympics coming up
Chinese observers say the allegations come at a particularly sensitive time for the Chinese government. Jia Wang, interim director of the China Institute at the University of Calgary, says the government is concerned about its international reputation with the Beijing Olympics just around the corner.
“This is going to be a black eye,” she said in an interview. “I think that’s why the government is trying very hard to contain and control it.
“But I have to say they’re not doing very well, and it seemed kind of awkward the way the situation was handled.”
Human Rights Watch says China, like any country in the world, struggles with its own #MeToo movement, but its ability to censor social media and pressure alleged victims makes it a uniquely difficult problem to gauge.
And it’s not just the social media censorship that the government uses to pressure people who come forward.
“They can tell you that if you keep doing that, you’ll be fired from your job, or your family will be harassed or, you know, be careful [because] you can go to jail if you keep doing that,” said Yaqiu Wang.
The International Olympic Committee says it has secured two telephone calls with Peng. In a statement following the initial call, IOC President Thomas Bach said Peng “appeared to be doing well” and appears to be at home. But the IOC also claimed that the tennis star “would like to respect her privacy.”
Fear of further backlash
But despite all the effort to contain the story, Peng’s international stature has kept her situation in the public eye in China and around the world.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic said this week that he fully supports the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China.
“We don’t have enough information about Shuai Peng and her well-being, and her health is of the utmost importance to the tennis community,” Djokovic said.
Novak Djokovic said he fully supports the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend all tournaments in China amid concerns over Chinese player Peng Shuai, who disappeared from view after she made an allegation of sexual assault.
And experts say international spotlights will increase pressure on the Chinese government. That said, few expect that pressure to change the way the Chinese state views the #MeToo movement.
“The Chinese government doesn’t like an independent vote or independent activism because the Chinese government fundamentally sees the autonomy of citizens as a threat to its rule,” said Yaqiu Wang of Human Rights Watch.
Jia Wang agrees, saying that the international attention may have an impact, but it may not be the impact people in the West were hoping for.
“It could even lead to a further tightening of social movements and social media controls in China,” she said.
