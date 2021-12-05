Penn State men’s hockey able to hold onto late lead en route to 2nd Big Ten win of season | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

Penn State showed a previously unseen resilience, rallying with a late goal in the final frame of a Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

After ruining a 2-0 lead, the Nittany Lions were able to take advantage of a power-play opportunity to recapture a one-score lead in the third period, something the team has not been able to do often this season.

The Nittany Lions jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first period after a power-play goal from sophomore forward Christian Sarlo, scoring the opening goal for the 12th time in 16 games.

Penn State extended its lead over the visiting Michigan State Spartans late in the second period, thanks to a goal from freshman forward Ryan Kirwan that gave Penn State a 2-0 lead.

Scoring early is nothing new for the Nittany Lions, but they have struggled to hold onto the lead in previous games.

As the game progressed, Michigan State started getting more and more quality shots on the net. Senior goalkeeper Oskar Autio played well, but in the end conceded two goals to the visitors.

When the Spartans scored late in the second frame and then again early in the third to even out the game, it felt like a familiar sight for the Nittany Lions, a team that won 3-period in the third period of their most recent conference game. 1 was defeated. against Minnesota.

The main reason the Nittany Lions had fallen to a 1-5 record in conference play can be attributed to the late game collapse.

In Friday-evening’s game, the Nittany Lions had scored 14-5 in the third period in the Big Ten-game.

The Blues and Whites had to break that habit to take a win against Michigan State, which is exactly what it did.

Junior forward Connor MacEachern delivered a decisive tiebreak goal to reclaim the lead for Penn State by making the score of 3-2.

Despite some late fears, Guy Gadowsky’s squad were able to hold on and eventually come out on top, with a final score of 4-2, after the lead was filled by a final second buzzer knocker from another junior. attacker, Tyler Gratton.

When asked about the recent battle in the third period, Gadowsky told his teams’ youth why.

We played a little vulnerable as an inexperienced team, said Gadowsky. It was noticeable in the third.

Despite the inexperience, however, Gadowsky sees his team moving in the right direction.

[We] could have folded a little here, and we didn’t, so we got there, said Gadowsky. It’s nice to finally have an experience that you can draw from, and say, that’s how you do it.

The late-game struggles were largely a product of shoddy defensive performance.

On Friday, however, the Blues and Whites strengthened their defense in the final phase of the game to hold onto the lead.

It gives every aspect of the game a little more confidence and that’s what happened, Gadowsky said. I think a little pride comes through because you stick with it and get rewarded.

Autio was a big reason why the defense was able to stay strong in the waning minutes of Friday’s affair.

The Espoo Finland native put in 30 shots into the night and 11 into the last frame on his way to victory.

The Nittany Lions were able to avoid another late meltdown and in some ways get the monkey off their backs. The team will have to keep playing hard until late in the games if they want to beat tough conference opponents later on.

Penn State will try to complete its first sweep in Big Ten play this season when it takes on the Spartans at the Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday night.

That’s what we want, Autio said, to stay consistent for a full 60 every game, so hopefully we can do it as much as we can.

