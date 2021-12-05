Daniil Medvedev wins to set up Davis Cup final between Russia and Croatia





Daniil Medvedev sealed Russia’s place in the Davis Cup final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, giving his team an unassailable 2-0 lead over Germany on Saturday. The world number two backed Andrey Rublev’s straight-sets win over Dominik Koepfer in the first rubber to set up a clash with Croatia on Sunday. Just like the Croats, the Russians will bid for a third victory in the competition. “Russia is without a doubt the strongest team in this Davis Cup,” said Croatia’s number one Marin Cilic. “It will be a very tough mission for us to confront them. But we have our own strengths. “It’s our third final in five years, which is something exceptional and uncommon,” added the 33-year-old 2014 US Open champion. The task of the Croats is certainly a formidable one. The depth of the Russians is undeniable with the four players all in the top 30 (Rublev is 5th, Aslan Karatzev is 18th and Karen Khachanov 29th). Having lost just one rubber in the entire tournament, Rublev went to Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in their first match. Croatia hopes to win one of their singles, leaving it to their undefeated number one in the world’s doubles, Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic. The Wimbledon and Olympic champions have yet to drop their service in the competition. “They have the best doubles pair in the world, so we’ll have to try and work this into singles,” said Medvedev. This is what the Russians did clinically against the Germans – albeit without their number one Alexander Zverev who chose to miss the final. Rublev relentlessly exposed the gap between himself and 54th-ranked Koepfer. Rublev delivered nine aces, won 54 points — versus 32 for his opponent — and took all four break points. “I was focused from start to finish,” said 24-year-old Rublev, who rode to victory in 50 minutes, while Medvedev only needed 17 more to beat Struff. Once that was done and dusted off, their venerable non-playing captain Shamil Tarpsichev was able to enjoy a cake baked in honor of his 100th game in charge with nearly 45 years in his role. promoted Organizers were denied the delightful prospect that Medvedev might face world number one, Novak Djokovic, when the Croats ousted Serbia 2-1 on Friday. (This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/tennis/daniil-medvedev-wins-to-set-up-russia-vs-croatia-davis-cup-final-2637443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos