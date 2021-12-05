Sooners beat Mississippi St. by 31 points





Next game: Eastern Michigan 7-12-2021 | 5 p.m. NORMAN Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team took the lead in the first quarter and dominated in Mississippi in Norman on Saturday, beating the Bulldogs 94-63 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The 31-point win marks the largest non-conference margin of victory over a Power Five opponent since a 39-point win over Oregon on Nov. 24, 2012. With the victory over Mississippi state, the Sooners (7-1) expanded their now four-game winning streak. “Today was such a team performance, especially defensively, and I’m just really proud of the way we played,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought we were doing so well as a team defense. Mississippi State has some great players and they’re trying really hard to get their paint on, but our team defense was really great tonight and it showed.” OU got off to an early start again, opening the game with an 8-2 run before the Bulldogs (6-2) established themselves and took their only lead of the game, leading 11-10 with 6:48 to go in the first quarter . The Sooners then closed the opening frame with a 17-11 run to take a six-point lead in the second. In the second quarter, the Sooners got it all out by disallowing a Mississippi State bucket for three minutes that was part of a more significant 18-3 run to take control of the game. Oklahoma went into the half with a commanding 22-point lead. With a big lead in hand, OU closed defensively in the third and fourth quarters, with MSU holding 34.4% of the field in the second half and just 27.8% from behind the arc in the last 20 minutes. As a result, the Sooners extended their lead to 33 late in the fourth quarter, taking a 31-point victory when the final whistle sounded. Oklahoma’s senior trio of Ana Llanusa , Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams continued to show why they are all in the top 100 nationally in terms of scoring. After scoring 25 points at SMU on Tuesday, Llanusa threw in 21 points to score 20-point back-to-back games for the first time since scoring 25 and 30 in November 2019 against UAB and the State of Missouri. Robertson led the Sooners in scoring with 22 points, made six 3-pointers and set a new school record for consecutive games with 5-plus 3-pointers made, which now stands at five. On Saturday, Madi Williams was an enforcer for Baranczyk’s team, achieving her third double-double in four games with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kelbie Washington reached double digits for the first time as a Sooner and hit a couple of free throws late in the game to make it to 10 points. Rinses won returned to the floor and scored nine points as he took seven planks off the bench. Liz Scott added nine runs of his own on 4-for-6 from the field. As a team, OU shot 50.8% (33-of-65) for the second game in a row, making 10 3-pointers led by Robertson’s six marks. The Sooners won the turnover battle, forcing 23 and surrendering 18. Baranczyk’s team also had a slight advantage on the glass, beating Mississippi State 40-39 in the win. The Bulldogs shot 36.8% into play from the floor, the third lowest percentage for an OU opponent this season. Saturday’s win marked the first game of a five-game homestand to close out the Sooners’ non-conference schedule and the 2021 calendar year. Oklahoma is now targeting eastern Michigan, where it will host at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

