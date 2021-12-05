Former Tennis Ireland chief executive Des Allen passed away





The death has occurred of one of the most enjoyable people in Irish sport, former Tennis Ireland chief executive Des Allen, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer. Always passionate about tennis, he spent 20 years serving the sport before his retirement in 2016. A long-time member of Dublins Malahide Tennis Club, Allen remained involved in tennis after retirement and was recently honored when he became the club’s president. Tireless in promoting tennis and a regular visitor to Wimbledon and the French Open, where he attended meetings with the sport’s world leaders at the Open championships, he was recognized with an award for services to the game of tennis at the annual International Tennis Federation conference held in Zagreb, Croatia in 2016. Often accompanied by his wife Karen Nugent, the noted former Irish professional and Federation Cup tennis player, his calling card was old-fashioned values ​​of respect and integrity coupled with a gentle and intelligent nature. In 2017, he released a series of beautifully written essays detailing his battle with cancer, dissecting events in his life ranging from the emotion of hearing the diagnosis and the ensuing struggle to try and overcome its physically devastating effects to his first recovery and the clarity it brought to his life. Under the name Wandering and Ponderings, the proceeds of the book went to the Irish Cancer Society. It was with regret that I learned of Des’ passing, said Richard Fahey, the current CEO of Tennis Ireland. He has made a tremendous contribution to our sport, in particular with his work to develop the National Training Center in Albert College Park. This facility is a great legacy for Des and a huge asset to Irish tennis. We extend our sincere condolences and prayers to his wife Karen and all his family and friends. In his book, Allen writes about his childhood and how much fun it was. The stories are inspiring as he writes about the cycles he made around the northern county of Dublin after moving from Mullingar to Ballyboughal as a child. As a show of respect, a short obituary has been published on the website of the International Tennis Federation and Tennis Ireland. Ar dheis D go raibh a anam dlis.

