Lewis-Palmer hockey drives the home crowd’s energy to the top of Pine Creek
MONUMENT In perhaps the most unlikely of places, on the most unlikely of nights, the spirit of high school sports may have been more alive than ever.
Waiting in line for a ticket to Lewis-Palmer’s hockey opener against Pine Creek was akin to venturing off I-25 a few exits not long ago to wait behind countless cars for a taste of In-N-Out Burger . The fans were loud, and the Monument Ice Rinks rocked out with fans from both teams itching to catch a glimpse of some quality hockey.
They were not disappointed. Lewis-Palmer jumped out to a quick lead and battled through some physicality and late Pine Creek goals to take a 5-2 win to open the season.
But doing this in front of a crowd that LP athletic director Nick Baker said he might not have seen since 2012 made it all the better.
It was fun, and it was the most (fans) I think I’ve seen at a Lewis-Palmer High School game, said Rangers coach Scott Bradley. What a great audience. Our guys were energetic to start and they just kept going until the third. It was a lot of fun.
It was easy for the crowd to stay in as the Rangers (1-0 overall) took an early lead thanks to goals from Trevor Bradley and Cooper Cieslielski in the first period. The Rangers held the puck in the Pine Creek zone for much of those 17 minutes, although the Eagles (1-1-0) had a great look from Boston Kellner early on, but his shot was stopped by LP goalkeeper Cameron Hurt.
Pine Creek found some rhythm in the second period and knocked the Rangers out of line for much of the time, but they still couldn’t get Hurt’s puck into the net. While they couldn’t recapture the lead, they didn’t let it grow until Andre Lemaire jabbed the puck through Eagles goalkeeper Stratton Miller with 35 seconds left in the period.
A two-goal lead isn’t always the best, Lemaire said. When I buried that third one it felt like a sigh of relief and it really took off as we all buzzed over the net.
A little sloppiness in the third period gave Pine Creek an early power play opportunity and they cashed in on that opportunity. Kenneth Bagley got the puck in a little space and fired just over Hurts’ glove to get the Eagles on the board. Zach Rodgers gave the Eagles their second goal of the evening, but at that point it was 4-2 with just three minutes left. Erik Jonasson threw the puck across the ice and hit the empty net to give the Rangers their first win of the season.
It’s our first game and I think they were already one, said Bradley. We worked through our jitters in the first game, gripped the stick too hard and we were just a little rusty.
Lewis-Palmer started the season just outside the CHSAANow.com Class 5A top 10 and the win over the Eagles could help them crack it next week. The real test comes on Saturday when the Rangers head to Mountain Vista.
The Eagles are also in action as they head north to take on Valor Christian.
