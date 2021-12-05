SPORTSLETTER – Taipei Times





Staff writer, with desks

BADMINTON Lee, Wang fall in Indonesia Taiwanese Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin lost to Indonesia’s world number 1 duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s doubles semifinals at the BWF World Tour Finals in Indonesia yesterday. In just over 1 hour of play, Gideon and Sukamuljo, who lost to Lee and Wang in the Group A round of the Tokyo Games, defeated the Taiwanese 18-21, 23-21, 21-17 to advance to the final today against Japanese. Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Lee and Wang haven’t won a tournament since they won gold in Tokyo. TABLE TENNIS Lin Yun-ju from Cup Taiwanese ace Lin Yun-ju crashed out of the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore yesterday after China’s Wang Chuqin defeated the world’s number 6 0-3. Wang quickly won each of the three matches 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 to compound Lin’s disappointment after losing to South Korean Lim Jong-hoon in the round of 32 in the final last month. of the World Table Tennis Championships. At the Houston tournament, Lin and mixed doubles partner Cheng I-ching won a bronze medal. Cheng will face Japan’s Hina Hayata in the 16-year-old women’s singles today in Singapore. CRICKET Azaz Patel claims 10 for New Zealands batters collapsed to 62 all in the second Test yesterday, after their Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a record 10 wickets in Indias 325. New Zealand trailed the hosts by 263 runs on the second day at Mumbais Wankhede Stadium. India has not enforced the sequel. Ajaz followed England’s Jim Laker (1956 v Australia) and Indian spider legend Anil Kumble (1999 v Pakistan) to complete his perfect 10 in the second session. He returned numbers of 10-119 with his left arm spin, but Mayank Agarwals 150 and a 52 from Axar Patel helped India to a challenging total on a spinning track. HORSERACING Lawyer disputes drug test A split-sample test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of a banned substance came from a topical ointment and not an injection, a horse owner’s attorney said. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was barred from participating in the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the triple crown. Clark Brewster, a lawyer for Zedan Racing, said testing of the sample has been completed by the New York Racing Laboratory and has been scientifically confirmed that Medina Spirit was not injected with betamethasone. The Kentucky Commission and the New York lab were not immediately available for comment. ATHLETICS Former world athletics leader dies Former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who was later convicted of corruption, has died at the age of 88, his family said. The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015. Diack, who was also a powerful figure at the International Olympic Committee, was found guilty of corruption in France last year for covering up Russian doping cases. in exchange for bribes. He was sentenced to four years in prison, two of which were suspended, and a €500,000 ($565,700) fine, but was spared because of his age.

