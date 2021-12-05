Yarnell, Ervin Pace SIUE at Cougar Clash





EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. SIUE wrestlers Ryan Yarnell (197) and Saul ervin (141) each finished second Saturday in the Cougar Clash. The Cougars also took third place from Cardeionte Wilson (165) Austin Andres (197) and Colton McKiernan (285). “We are moving forward week after week, but we are still not where we want to be,” said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates Wisconsin won the six-team tournament with 192.5 points. Northern Illinois came in second with 129.5. Third place was close with Brown (110.5), Little Rock (111.0) and SIUE (110.5). “We had some guys who struggled well, especially after the losses came back and finished strong,” Spates said. “You like to see that in a tournament like this. You want to finish with a good game to build momentum for next week.” SIUE will continue at home next Saturday with two doubles. The Cougars face former Southern Conference rival, Chattanooga, at 12:00 PM, followed by Illinois at 3:00 PM Team scores

Wisconsin 192.5

Northern Illinois 129.5

Brown 111.5

Little Rock 111.0

OR 110.5

Bellarmine 71.0 Cougar Clash Results For SIUE

125

Tommy Dineen’s place is 7th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinals – Jack Parker (Bellarmine) won by decision over Tommy Dineen (OR) (6-4) Dec

Disadvantages Round 1 – Reese Fry (Brown) won by forfeit over Tommy Dineen (OR) (FF)

7th place match – Tommy Dineen (SIUE) has received a bye 133

Matt Malavsky’s place is 6th and has scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinals – Nicky Cabanillas (Brown) won by tech fallover Matt Malavsky (SIUE) (TF 19-0)

Disadvantages Round 1 – Matt Malavsky (SIUE) has received a bye

Cons Semi – Jaylen Carson (Little Rock) won by val Matt Malavsky (OR) (Autumn 1:23)

Match for 5th place – Nicky Cabanillas (Brown) won by val Matt Malavsky (OR) (Autumn 2:25) 141

Saul Ervin’s place is 2nd and has scored 15.0 team points.

Quarter final – Saul ervin (SIUE) won by key decision over Nathan Young (Northern Illinois) (Maj 18)

Semi finals – Saul ervin (SIUE) won by decision over Conner Ward (Little Rock) (Dec 4)

1st place match – Joe Zargo (Wisconsin) won by decision over Saul ervin (OR) (6-4) Dec 157

Max Kristoff’s place is 6th and has scored 7.5 team points.

Quarterfinals – Anthony Gibson (Northern Illinois) won by decision Max Kristoff (OR) (Dec 5 – 0)

Disadvantages Round 1 – Max Kristoff (SIUE) won by key decision over Alex Rivera (Bellarmine) (May 13)

Cons Semi – Chase Tebbets (Little Rock) won by val Max Kristoff (OR) (Autumn 4:44)

5th Place Match – Alec Rees (Northern Illinois) won by important decision over Max Kristoff (SIUE) (May 11-03) 165

Cardeionte Wilson’s place is 3rd and has scored 12.5 team points.

Quarter final – Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) has received a bye

Semifinals – Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) won by important decision over Cardeionte Wilson (OR) (May 12-0)

Disadvantages Semi- Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by decision over Cody Anderson (Wisconsin) (9-3) Dec

3rd place match – Cardeionte Wilson (SIUE) won by fall over Tyler Brennan (Little Rock) (Fall 6:53) 174

Kevin Gschwendtner’s place is 5th and has scored 10.5 team points.

Quarter final – Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by technical fall over Josh Craig (Bellarmine) (TF 17-2)

Semifinals – Mason Kauffman (Northern Illinois) won by decision Kevin Gschwendtner (OR) (8-5) (Dec 8)

Cons Semi – Andrew McNally (Wisconsin) won by val Kevin Gschwendtner (OR) (Autumn 6:40)

5th place match – Kevin Gschwendtner (SIUE) won by key decision over Josh Craig (Bellarmine) (May 21-10) 184

Sergio Villalobos’s place is 5th and has scored 11.0 team points.

Quarter final – Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) won by important decision over James Araneo (Brown) (15-6)

Semifinals – Chris Weiler (Wisconsin) won by important decision over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (May 10)

Cons Semi – Sam Schroeder (Bellarmine) won by decision over Sergio Villalobos (OR) (3 Dec)

5th place match – Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) won by medical forfeit on Tyler Dow (Wisconsin) (MFF) 197

Austin Andres’s place is 3rd and has scored 13.5 team points.

Champion. Round 1 – Austin Andres (SIUE) has received a bye

Quarterfinals – Colin Jagielski (Northern Illinois) won by decision Austin Andres (SIUE) (4-3 Dec)

cons Round 2 – Austin Andres (SIUE) has received a bye

cons Round 3 – Austin Andres (SIUE) won by decision over Matt Zuber (Northern Illinois) (December 5-2)

Disadvantages Semi- Austin Andres (SIUE) won by medical forfeit over Tristin Guaman (Northern Illinois) (MFF)

3rd place match – Austin Andres (SIUE) won by decision over Colin Jagielski (Northern Illinois) (December 3-2) 197

Ryan Yarnell’s place is 2nd and has scored 18.0 team points.

Champion. Round 1 – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) has received a bye

Quarter final – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by fall to Bryant Wilkinson (Bellarmine) (Fall 4:15)

Semi finals – Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) won by important decision over Tristin Guaman (Northern Illinois) (May 12-02)

1st place match – Braxton Amos (Wisconsin) won by tech fallover Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (TF 24-7) 285

Colton McKiernan’s place is 3rd and has scored 11.5 team points.

Quarter final – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) has received a bye

Semifinals – Josiah Hill (Little Rock) won by decision over Colton McKiernan (SIUE) (5-2 Dec)

Disadvantages Semi- Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by important decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (12-1) May

3rd place match – Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by decision over Lear Quinton (Brown) (Dec 6-0) 285

Aric Bohn’s place is 5th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Quarter Finals – Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) won by decision Aric Bohn (SIUE) (5-2 Dec)

Disadvantages Round 1 – Aric Bohn (SIUE) has received a bye

Disadvantages Semi- Colton McKiernan (SIUE) won by important decision over Aric Bohn (SIUE) (May 12-1)

5th place match – Aric Bohn (SIUE) won by decision over Terrese Aaron (Northern Illinois) (December 6-2)

