



Joel impressed with player return The Somerset squad is now well underway with their pre-season training program and SCCC Head of Strength & Conditioning, Joel Tratt is impressed with what he has seen so far. The boys have come back and they are all stuck, he said when we spoke to him this week. Their approach to the skills work and S&C was absolutely outstanding. It was great, and the extra free time they had certainly benefited us as everyone returned very refreshed. The atmosphere in the camp is great and the players are happy to come in every day. We try to challenge them in different ways and that leads to very good conversations in the group. Their approach to gym work and their running was top-notch and I can’t help it at all. ” Covis-19 has impacted the club’s pre-season plans for the past two years. How important is it for the players to have a full pre-season schedule ahead of the 2022 campaign? Having a good pre-season will be huge for us, especially for the players here in Taunton. We work with each player individually and they all have tailor-made programs to work through. We are always in touch with the guys who are currently abroad and when they come back we will make sure we have the optimal program of preparation and rest for them. We’ve changed things up a bit this year. Normally we have a screening week and a testing week and that sort of thing, but this year we have integrated this more with cricket and built it into the overall structure. It is important to control and challenge our processes and it is going very well. Were already in week three and everyone is in a very good place. The culture and environment we have built up here is very good and the guys know the expectations we have of them. We also have high expectations of ourselves. If you want to be good at something, you have to work hard and put in the time and effort. Our guys are incredibly hungry for success. They want to do well personally, but more importantly they want to do well for the Somerset County Cricket Club. “If you set high standards for a certain period of time, that becomes the norm. The challenge is not to get the players to that standard, the challenge is to keep raising those standards. That is what we work hard for every day.” Back to News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.somersetcountycc.co.uk/news/club-news/joel-impressed-by-the-players-return/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos