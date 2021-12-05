Sports
US supports Womens Tennis Association in boycott of China over Peng Shuai
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it’s on the Womens Tennis Association to take over Beijing Peng Shuai, top Chinese tennis player who disappeared for weeks after publicly indicting a retired senior Chinese official for sexually abusing her.
The WTA on December 1 moved to stop all matches in mainland China and Hong Kong over concerns for Peng indefinitely, making it the first sports organization to challenge China’s communist regime over human rights. Since China is the WTA’s largest market, the suspension could potentially cost the organization hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.
We applaud the WTA for its principled decision, a State Department spokesman told The Epoch Times.
US companies operating in the PRC help shape the relationship between the US and China and we believe it is important that they retain the opportunity to speak out in support of human rights, including the right to freedom of expression,” he said. the spokesman.
Neither Zhang Gaoli, the former deputy prime minister accused by Peng, nor Chinese officials have made public comments about her sexual assault allegations.
Peng was not seen for nearly three weeks after she set out her accusation in a quickly deleted post on her verified social media account. Following a worldwide outcry in the tennis world, Peng appeared in a series of: video footage released from Chinese state media and later a video call with the International Olympic Committee, after which the IOC quoted Peng as saying she was safe and sound.
CGTN, a Chinese state broadcaster in English, also attributed to an email screenshot to Peng who rejected her claims and said everything is fine.
“We are closely monitoring the situation around Peng Shuai. We haven’t seen or heard anything that allays our concerns about her well-being, the State Department spokesman said.
The spokesman added that the United States will continue to support efforts to account for sexual assault and stand up for freedom of expression “particularly in light of the governments of the PRC’s zero tolerance for criticism and the fact that they silence those who speak out.”
It is unclear whether other major sports leagues will follow the lead of the WTA and give up their share of profits in China.
In a pronunciation The Association of Tennis Professionals, released a day after the WTA announcement, said it remains deeply concerned about Pengs’ situation and urged a line of open direct communication between the player and the WTA, but made clear that it would not cancel events.
We know that sport can have a positive impact on society and generally believe that a global presence gives us the best chance to create opportunities and make an impact, said ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi.
The IOC, which has described its efforts as a campaign of quiet diplomacy, said on Dec. 2 that it held a second meeting with Peng. The IOC said it had offered broad support to Peng and arranged a face-to-face meeting in January.
There are several ways to achieve her well-being and safety, the pronunciation read, adding that they took a very human and person-centered approach to her situation.
The statement made no direct mention of allegations of sexual assault against Pengs and only described it as a difficult situation she is in. The IOC also did not release a video or transcript of the conversation or provide details of how it was set up.
