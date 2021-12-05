3 sports that increase life expectancy, according to science





E xercise in general is the key to living longer. But playing certain sports can extend your life expectancy even more. A study conducted by the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS) and published in Procedures Mayo Clinic followed 8,577 people for 25 years and found that xercise in general is the key to living longer. But playing certain sports can extend your life expectancy even more. A study conducted by the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS) and published in Procedures Mayo Clinic followed 8,577 people for 25 years and found that playing certain sports increased life expectancy — with one that adds nearly a decade to the lives of participants. One thing the top three – tennis (9.7 years), badminton (6.2 years) and football (4.7 years) – have in common is that they offer more social interaction than individual sports. While cycling and swimming made the list right after football, they offered an increase in life expectancy that was noticeably less than this trio, at 3.7 and 3.4 years, respectively. This further emphasizes the link between social interaction and longevity. Take, for example, the people who live in Blue Zones (sometimes called the longest-lived people in the world): one of their pillars of longevity is connecting with others and maintaining strong relationships. In addition, the study found that these findings were the same even when researchers controlled for other aspects, such as education, socioeconomic status and age. But that doesn’t necessarily mean these factors didn’t play a role, as one of the study’s co-authors said told The New York Times, citing the example that people with money and the free time to play tennis can live longer as a result and not actually play tennis. In general, however,racket sports seem particularly good at increasing life expectancy, partly because of their social aspect, but perhaps also because they are physically challenging and require balance and mental strategy, along with certain visual and spatial elements. A study of Korean women ages 60 and older found that: playing table tennis (also known as ping-pong) improved their cognitive function more than walking, dancing or resistance training. And a study of inactive older adults in rural Utah found that pickleball improved their vertical jump (a marker of mobility) and cognitive performance, and there was a decrease in self-reported pain. Study participants also reported a desire to continue playing pickleball even after the study ended. So if you need one more reason to embrace the resurgent tennis skirt trend, consider this your sign. Oh hello! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts on the latest wellness brands and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wellandgood.com/sports-that-increase-life-expectancy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos