Baylor Wins 2021 Big 12 Football Championship, 21-16





After winning just 2 games in 2020, the Baylor Bears are the Big 12 Champions! Baylor jumped out to a 21-3 lead and held the entire second half, defeated State of Oklahoma XX-XX to win the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship, 21-16. A 4-down defensive stance from the 2-yard line confirmed a remarkable season for this Baylor program. Winning a conference championship in any season is a remarkable achievement, but even more impressive is to win with a freshman quarterback wearing a red shirt in charge. Shapen was nearly perfect in the first half, at one point completing 17 of 17 passes, breaking an AT&T record. Touchdown passes for Blake Sims, Drew Estrada, and Tyquan Thornton (a DIME) gave Baylor everything they (barely) needed to get the job done. The story of this game, and probably the season, was this Baylor defense. After a fumble by Tresten Ebner, Oklahoma State was held back for a field goal. A JT Woods interception (1/4) caused the Baylor attack to hit the short-field attack on Ben Sims. An interception by Matt Jones (2/4) led to short field before Drew Estrada scored. When Bayor’s offense came to a halt twice toward the end of the half, the defense forced their two punts into Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State dominate the field, aided by a pass interference call, but held on to another field goal. An interception from McVea (3/4) (a highlight in an overall fantastic game of his) seemed to put Baylor in a spot to clear the game. The third Shapen touchdown to Tyquan Thornton gave Baylor a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. But the full game lasts 60 minutes. And Oklahoma State didn’t go away. And Baylor’s offense could hear the footsteps. With a controversial decision not to kick on the 4th and 1st on their own side of the court, Shapen tosses the ball and turns it on downs. Oklahoma drives the short field for a pristine, hasty touchdown. A wide receiver pass from Tyquan Thornton (who was outside the hashmarks and threw to a receiver’s area) was called for intentional grounding. Drive stopped, no points. By this point in the 3rd quarter, it was clear that Blake Shapen was dealing with a shoulder injury sustained during a long battle earlier in the drive. But again, the defense responds with a MASSIVE hit from McVea to force a tip drill interception (4/4). The only points the Baylor defense allowed in the fourth quarter came after a muffled punt. The following drivers: Baylor, 5 plays. -3 meters. Point. Oklahoma State, 3 plays. 6 meters. point Baylor, 3 plays. 2 meters. Point. The final, season-defining drive from this Baylor defense: Oklahoma State, 17 plays. 89 meters. 17 plays. Zero points. Baylor holds Oklahoma State’s foul in the red zone SEVEN times, including a play-saving tackle from whoever else, Jairon McVea. It’s a game of inches. It’s a game of the heart. Baylor had the heart today. Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

