Canadian hockey players on their way home from South Africa after travel exemption granted

Canadian hockey players trapped in South Africa due to COVID-19 travel restrictions will finally leave on December 8 after receiving a travel waiver from the Canadian government.

The federal government has posted the exemption on its websiteon Saturday, while the parents of the players were also notified.

“I’m not relieved that it seems like they have a way to get home,” said Sue Goddard of Vancouver. She is the mother of two players on the team: Nora Goddard-Despot, 20, and Arden Goddard-Despot, 18.

The team was stuck in Potchefstroom, about 75 miles (75 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, due to shifting COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place late last month following the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The national women’s junior team was scheduled to participate in the Junior World Cup from December 5-17. It was canceled and the suspension of most commercial flights meant the 21 players, five coaches plus managers and support staff had no way home.

Field Hockey Canada had already booked a flight from Johannesburg, in transit through Germany, before the exemption came. Originally, the governing body said the team would not be able to board the plane because Canada required a negative PCR test in a third country.

The temporary waiver says travelers must obtain a negative COVID-19 molecular test prior to departure from an accredited South African laboratory; fly from Johannesburg or Cape Town to the German city of Frankfurt on a Lufthansa flight; and travel via Frankfurt Airport on a direct flight from Lufthansa or Air Canada to Canada.

Goddard said tests are being secured and the team will fly to Toronto via Frankfurt. Western players then fly home via Calgary. She plans to see her daughters at the Vancouver International Airport on the evening of December 9.

Goddard said that prior to the temporary release, her daughters were sad and worried that they wouldn’t be home in time for Christmas.

Their mood has changed now, Goddard said.

“Super excited they came back home, relieved and grateful for all the work everyone had done to make it happen and they felt really positive,” she said.