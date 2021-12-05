



Wolverines finish strong on final day of Minnesota Invitational

Maggie MacNeil cleared it in her individual events on Saturday night, winning the 100-yard freestyle in an NCAA-best 47.17.

Olivia Carter clocked the fastest 200-yard butterfly in the NCAA this season, finishing first with a 1:51.62.

The Wolverines finished the day with two NCAA ‘A’ individual qualifiers, nine NCAA ‘B’ qualifiers and an ‘A’ qualifier in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Website: Minneapolis, Minnesota (Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center)

Event: Minnesota Invitation (Day 4 of 4)

UM team position: No team scores

Next UM event: Saturday, January 8 — vs. Indiana (Canham Natatorium), TBA Full results (PDF) | photo gallery MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Seniors Olivia Carter and Maggie MacNeil marked the night for the No. 4-ranked University of Michigan women’s swim and diving team, which handed in NCAA-leading times in the 200-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle, respectively, on the final night of Saturday’s Minnesota Invitational (December 4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Carter (1:51.62) led the field in the 200 fly, splitting 29.48 on the final lap to beat the rest of the field by more than a second. Not only does the win give Carter automatic NCAA qualifiers, but it will also head into the all-time high in the NCAA this season. MacNeil made a clean sheet of her individual events of the week, winning the 100m freestyle in 47.15, which gave her the top time in the nation this season. The London, Ontario native also took first place in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly this weekend. The senior duo also earned an ‘A’ qualifier as part of the 400-yard freestyle relay, taking them to first place with the NCAA’s third fastest time this season (3:11.34). freshman Lindsay Flynn , sophomore Claire Newman , MacNeil and Carter took first place by more than a second in the invitation’s final event. The night started with freshmen Kathryn Shanley (16:10.40) placed fourth in the 1,650-meter freestyle and scored an NCAA ‘B’ cut. Junior Kaitlynn Sims (16.17.07) also made the ‘B’ cut and finished with the sixth best time of the night. Junior Mariella Venter (1:55.51) and sophomore Kathryn Ackerman (1:57.08) each tied in NCAA ‘B’ cut times in the 200-yard backstroke, sixth and 14th on the night, respectively. Joining MacNeil with great performances in the 100m freestyle were sophomore Claire Newman and freshmen Lindsay Flynn . Newman took third with a career-best 48.51, while Flynn finished fifth thanks to a 48.83, which was also a career high. Both times qualify as an NCAA ‘B’ cut. freshman Letitia Simo (2:09.72) ended her strong weekend in the group with a second place in the 200-meter breaststroke. sophomore diver Taylor Peters took fourth in the platform and scored a 214.70. Senior Allie Klein placed sixth (208.05) and freshman Evie Johnson was eighth (207.50), while junior Lauren Cheetham (200.30) got all four divers to score above 200 overnight. Michigan will return to the friendly confines of Canham Natatorium in 2022 when the Wolverines welcome Big Ten foe Indiana to Canham Natatorium for Senior Day on Saturday, January 8. NCAA . Qualifying Times/Scores Preliminary rounds – p 200 meter medley relay AN – Maggie MacNeil , Letitia Simo , Olivia Carter , Lindsay Flynn (1:34.91) 800m freestyle relay B – Megan Glass , Kathryn Ackerman , Victoria Kwan , Olivia Carter (7:03.97) 500 meters freestyle B – Kathryn Ackerman (4:41.66)p

B – Kathryn Shanley (4:44.47)

B – Kaitlynn Sims (4:45.62) 200 meters IM B – Letitia Simo (1:55.99)

B – Victoria Kwan (1:57.52)

B – Olivia Carter (1:57.74) 50 meter freestyle AN – Maggie MacNeil (21.50)

B – Lindsay Flynn (22.12)p

B – Claire Newman (22.27)p

B – Ketslakh . Abbey (22.75) p 400m medley relay AN – Maggie MacNeil , Letitia Simo , Olivia Carter , Lindsay Flynn (3:27.22) One meter springboard

Allie Klein (306.45)

Lucy Hogan (283.90) 100 meters butterfly AN – Maggie MacNeil (49.97)

B – Olivia Carter (51.54)

B – Letitia Simo (52.90)

B – Noelle Kaufmann (53.12)

B – Natalie Kan (53.27) 400-yard IM B – Kathryn Ackerman (4:07.38)p 200 meters freestyle B – Sophia Kudryashova (1:46.52)

B – Megan Glass (1:46.52)

B – Katii Tang (1:47.06) 100 meters breaststroke B – Letitia Simo (59.06) 100 meters backstroke B – Casey Chung (53.26) p 200m freestyle relay AN – Maggie MacNeil , Claire Newman , Olivia Carter , Lindsay Flynn (1:27.64) Three meter springboard

Allie Klein (314.20) 1,650 meters freestyle B – Kathryn Shanley (16:10.40)

B – Kaitlynn Sims (16:17.07) 200 meters backstroke B – Mariella Venter (1:55.20)p

B – Kathryn Ackerman (1:56.03) 100m freestyle AN – Maggie MacNeil (47.15)

B – Claire Newman (48.52)

B – Lindsay Flynn (48.83)p 200 meters breaststroke B – Letitia Simo (2:09.72) 200 meters butterfly AN – Olivia Carter (1:51.62)

B – Victoria Kwan (1:56.13) 400m freestyle relay AN – Lindsay Flynn , Claire Newman , Maggie MacNeil and Olivia Carter (3:11.34)

