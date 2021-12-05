Rain back in Dhaka Again, Pakistan 188/2





Unusual rains could dilute Bangladesh’s hopes of beating the Test series against Pakistan. More than one session was lost on the opening day of the second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Dhaka on Saturday. Pakistan, leading 1-0 after their eight-wicket win in Chattogram, did well to finish the day at 161 for two wickets. Pakistan has never lost a test match against Bangladesh. Follow Day 2 (Sunday) live cricket scores and updates from BAN vs PAK here. (Live Streaming | Live Scorecard | IND vs NZ) 13:28 IST: Raining back again It’s raining again in Dhaka. Previously, only 6.2 overs were possible to play. Meanwhile, Azhar Ali was finishing his fiftieth birthday. He bats at 52 while captain Babar Azam is unbeaten at 71. 12:25 AM: update 66 overs to bowl. A twenty-minute session from 12.50 to 13.10, after which tea is drunk. And then the last play session is four hours long and starts at 1:30 PM locally. 12:03 PM IST: Rain is playing hide and seek Rain is playing hide and seek. There was a light drizzle a few minutes ago and now the rain is gone. The umpires go out to inspect. The weather looks really bleak. 11:03 AM IST: Lunch Lunch is taken in Mirpur, Dhaka. Gives umpires some extra time. 10:31 AM IST: News Update It continues to rain in Dhaka. The inspection has been canceled and the blankets are on it. Bad news for Bangladesh looking for World Test Championship points 10:11 AM IST: Inspection coming soon The umpires will inspect the field once most of the covers have gone out. The rain has stopped. 09:48 AM: Good news is that the light has improved and the covers are starting to come out. 09:00: Updates Bye everyone. The scenes are not great in Dhaka as there is a light drizzle and the covers are in place. It will be a delayed start to Day 2. The decision to bat first in cloudy weather was justified on Saturday for Pakistan. Never bothered by the fast bowlers from Bangladesh, Pakistani openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique produced their third consecutive 50 partnership. It was not surprising to see Bangladesh introduce their two left arm spinners early in the first session. Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to the BAN side after an injury break, and Taijul Islam had an almost immediate impact. Taijul Islam (2 for 49) was more effective as he returned both Pakistani openers before lunch. The second session saw a nice battle between bat and ball. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali survived some tricky moments at the start of their innings, most notably against Taijul.

When bad light finally ended the game, Babar hit Azam at 60 and former Test captain Azhar Ali at 36. The duo have already produced 91 runs for the third wicket. Bangladesh could have turned the momentum if Khaled Ahmed hadn’t missed a great opportunity presented by Babar at 39 from the bowling alley of Shakib Al Hasan, the left-hand spinner.

Babar Azam then led a long delivery from off-spinner Mehidy Hasan for a pair to reach his 19th Test 50 from 75 balls.

