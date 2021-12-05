Sports
Women’s Hockey Completes Sweep Over Saint Ben’s
SAINT PETER, Min. The Gustaaf women’s hockey team closed its series win over Saint Bens on Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 win over Don Roberts Ice Rink. The sixth-ranked Gusties now recorded six consecutive shutouts and improved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the MIAC. The six-game shutout streak is tied for the second-longest streak in the history of the program and only one away from the record of seven set in the 2008-09 season.
We didn’t quite click this weekend like we did earlier in the season, but we survived and did some good things, said Head Coach Mike Carroll. Saint Bens did a good job hiding the net and using their sticks and we have to fight through that physicality and embrace that part of the game.
A jamming call, just 38 seconds into the game, gave the Gusties an early power play opportunity and Steph Anderson (Sr., Blaine) took advantage with a goal at 1:14, assisted by Emily Olson (Jr., Delano). Nearly 15 minutes passed before Anderson scored her second goal of the afternoon with the help of Clara Billings (Jr., Rochester).
Sophia Coltvet (So., Arden Hills) scored her first goal of the season 10:33 in the second period for a 3-0 Gusties lead, which held until the second break.
The Gusties added two insurance goals in the final five minutes into the game if Hailey Holland (Jr., Aberdeen, SD) scored with 4:10 to go, assisted by Tina Press (Sr., Cottage Grove), and Rachel Wieland (Fy., Rice) scored her first career goal with 1:20 to go, aided by Coltvet and Hannah Gray (Fy., Stillwater).
The Gusties defeated the Bennies 23-13 as Katie McCoy (Jr., Grafton, Wisconsin) made all 13 saves in goal for her sixth consecutive shutout win. McCoy is now the program record holder for most consecutive goal eliminations.
Katie played really well and was solid again today, said Carroll. A couple of times when we made a mistake she was cool and calm and made nice saves and gave our attackers and defenders time to weather the storm.
Gustaaf will then play a home-home series against UW-River Falls on Wednesday and Saturday. The game on Wednesday evening will be in Saint Peter and Saturday afternoon will be played in River Falls, Wisconsin.
