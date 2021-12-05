Virginia Tech all business in Columbia





Colombia The No. 10 National Ranking Virginia Tech Hokies took two wins over the No. 3 Mizzou Tigers and No. 17 UNI Panthers on Saturday to complete a perfect weekend in Columbia, MO. The No. 10 National Ranking Virginia Tech Hokies took two wins over the No. 3 Mizzou Tigers and No. 17 UNI Panthers on Saturday to complete a perfect weekend in Columbia, MO. In another week of grappling with more nationally ranked opposition, the Hokies (3-1, 0-0 ACC) racked up two massive road victories against two top-17 programs, with No. 17 UNI 39-3 and No. 3 Mizzou 18 were dismantled. -16. Tech handily secured the win over UNI, led by four pins in the dual; Mizzou put up more of a fight as the double came down to the last charge of the night. The Hokies then head to Niceville, Florida for the Journeymen Collegiate Duals on December 20-21. Match Notes no. 12 Sam Latona faced two top-20 opponents, dropping a close decision in the waning seconds to No. 11 Brody Teske. The two battled back and forth throughout the game with the score tied in the final: 13 before Teske countered a shot from Latona to score points of his own. Latona then faced No. 18 Noah Surtin from Mizzou in the second double of the day. Latona got caught up in a struggle where he fell to end his day. The 2021 All-American is 3-4 on the season.

125 #11 Boats of Heavy (UNI) December 12 Sam Latona (VT), 7-4

133 #4 Korbin Myers (VT) Dec Kyle Biscoglia (UNI), 6-4 SV

141 – Collin Gerardic (VT) 29 Dec. Get Happel (UNI), 3-2

149 – #7 Bryce Andonia (VT) fall Colin Realbuto (UNI), 0:39

157 – #24 Connor Brady (VT) Dec Cayd Lara (UNI), 3-2

165 Clayton Ulrey (VT) Dec Derek Holschlag (UNI), 9-7 SV

174 – #4 Mekhi Lewis (VT) fall Pat Schoenfelder (UNI), 1:31

184 – #9 Hunter Bolen (VT) fall Dajun Johnson (UNI), 1:50

197 Dakota Howard (VT) fall Noah Glaser (UNI), 6:56

285 – #14 Nathan Traxler (VT) Dec Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 4-3 box score No. 10 Virginia Tech 18, No. 3 Mizzou 16

125 #18 Noah Surtin (Mizzou) fall #12 Sam Latona (VT), 2:38

133 #4 Korbin Myers (VT) Dec #27 Trey Crawford (Mizzou), 8-2

December 141 – #12 Allan Hart (Mizzou) Collin Gerardic (VT), 3-1 SV1

149 – #7 Bryce Andonia (VT) Dec #19 Josh Edmond (Mizzou), 10-4

157 – #24 Connor Brady (VT) 11 Dec. Jarrett Jacques (Mizzou), 3-2

165 #3 Keegan O’Toole (Mizzou) May December Clayton Ulrey (VT), 12-4

174 #4 Mekhi Lewis (VT) Dec #10 Peyton Mocco (Mizzou), 9-6 TB1

184 #9 Hunter Bolen (VT) Dec #10 Jeremiah Kent (Mizzou), 6-3

197 #5 Rocky Elam (Mizzou) December Dakota Howard (VT), 8-2

285 #14 Nathan Traxler (VT) Dec #13 Zach Elam (Mizzou), 3-1 SV

