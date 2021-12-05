Australia choose Travis Head and Marcus Harris over Usman Khawaja





In England this year, playing for Sussex, Head made 183 runs to 18.3, taking his all-time high of 49 in his final innings. Among his conquerors were Gareth Berg, Darren Stevens, Ben Sanderson, Simon Kerrigan, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan – a roll call of honest triers. Loading Likewise, for all his domestic run-making exploits, Harris has tended to give away his wicket – usually in the gully region – in a way that suggests his mental routines are inconsistent or nonexistent. Then there is a tendency to get squared by the moving ball while his bat does not come through straight, increasing the chances of edging or picking the stump. These are not insurmountable obstacles. Hayden was once considered obese and vulnerable to top-class bowling, Ponting too boisterous with bat or beer in hand, and Langer was unable to pressure bowlers. All such reviews turned out to be incomplete with the benefit of time. What’s perhaps more intriguing is how, without the seasoned figure of Tim Paine, the team is once again rebalancing in terms of senior personalities. Khawaja, as an experienced and highly successful Queensland captain, would have brought a very balanced and reasoned character to the team. His recent appointment as a board member of the Australian Cricketers Association, replacing Aaron Finch and joining Cummins, underlined this fact.

In Brisbane on Sunday, Cummins was reticent about his role in selection deliberations, making it clear that it was Bailey and his panel, also comprising Langer and Tony Dodemaide, who broke for Head in the final piece of Australia’s Ashes XI puzzle. It was a tight one, obviously the selectors tied the knot, said Cummins. Both really good options, really strong form. I think Uzzy’s experience is great and I was lucky enough to have that in the squad. But Travs has played for us a lot in the last couple of years, and he’s gone away and produced cattle in England and here in Australia, and we feel like he’s ready to go. Khawaja will remain on standby, just like for the tour of South Africa earlier this year. He will only be called in in an emergency, when Harris, Head and others find themselves searching for the swinging ball in the hands of James Anderson and his company.

