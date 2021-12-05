College Football Playoff Picks After Conference Championship Week





In the last edition of the picks playoff before the College Football Playoff field is announced, we’ve had a lot of commotion and change. How will Saturday’s top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current chances for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds will be updated after that week’s matches. Most Popular Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Vote Cincinnati (13-0) 13/13 Alabama (12-1) 13/13 Georgia (12-1) 13/13 Michigan (12-1) 13/13 Alabama and Georgia finally faced each other in the SEC title game after a season of anticipation. The game itself didn’t live up to the hype as the Crimson Tide went up two scores in the third quarter and never looked back on a 41-24 rout. The blowout win moved Alabama to the No. 1 spot on 10 of the ballots this week. Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 pick every week since the tide fell early in the season at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs were also selected on every vote, but where they finish in the top four after losing 17 points is up to the playoff committee. In what was the story of the season, Cincinnati rolled the American Athletic Conference title game, 35-20, over Houston to finish the season 13-0. The unbeaten record, along with losses to Georgia and Oklahoma State, means the Bearcats will likely become the first Group 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. This makes Cincinnati a unanimous roster this week. The last game to affect the playoffs on Saturday was the Big Ten Championship, and Michigan made quick work of the tilt with Iowa to claim its top four spot. The Wolverines rushed to a 14-3 lead at halftime and went on to win 42-3 to cap a 12-1 record. Michigan was also selected on every post-win vote. With the championship results on Saturday, the same four teams ended up on each ballot in alternating order. Andrea Adelson: 1. Michigan, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Georgia

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia 4. Cincinnati

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Georgia

Heide Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Michigan, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Georgia

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Tom van Haaren: 1. Michigan, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Michigan, 3. Georgia, 4. Cincinnati

