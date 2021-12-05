Daniil Medvedev seals Russia’s victory over Germany in Davis Cup semi-final | tennis news

Madrid, Dec. 5 (AP) Daniil Medvedev had just placed Russia in the Davis Cup final by sealing a win over Germany when he turned to the stands at the Madrid Arena and began pointing repeatedly at the hard track beneath his feet.

He was here to stay another day in Madrid, leading Russia against Croatia for the most illustrious team trophy in men’s tennis.

The cheers poured down from the German fans and neutral Spaniards, but the world’s second-ranked player didn’t mind. In fact, he challenged them and stamped his foot defiantly before pumping his fist at the Russian contingent to take in their victory.

Medvedev said it was just his teams’ way of celebrating in imitation of other team sports such as football, where the gesture of keeping calm has become popular. And if the public got it wrong, so be it.

“We have a joke in the team when we practice or play cards. I’ve seen footballers like Cristiano (Ronaldo) do it, we say calm, calm, calm,” said Medvedev. So I decided to celebrate and everyone started whistling… I’m just really glad we could still be there on Sunday.

Medvedev swept Jan-Lennard Struff aside 6-4, 6-4 to seal the Russian victory on Saturday after Andrey Rublev won the opening single against Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0.

Germany won the doubles when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz defeated Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make it 2-1.

Croatia awaits Russia after Serbia’s elimination of Novak Djokovics on Friday. Russia and Croatia are aiming for a third Davis Cup title.

“Croatia is a very strong team, it has always been in the Davis Cup, said Medvedev. I don’t expect anything easy, so we will have to do our best to have our chances of winning.”

Medvedev reaches the final, where he has to face Croatia’s No. 1 Marin Cilic, after not dropping a single set during the tournament.

With four players in the top 30, Russia was a favorite against a German team that played without star Alexander Zverev.

The reigning US Open champion had little trouble dominating his serve against Struff, and it seemed only a matter of when he could pounce on a mistake by the German.

Struff clung to Medvedev until he dug into a 0-40 hole at 4-4 in the first set. He saved two breakpoints before sending an approach shot into the net to fall behind. Medvedev then easily held his serve to take a one-set lead.

Medvedev pushed through his lead after a break at 3-2 in the second set.

Fifth-ranked Rublev had shown weakness in the past week. He lost to Spanish 40-year-old Feliciano Lpez and had to play three sets to beat Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz and Swede Elias Ymer.

It only took him 50 minutes to take out Koepfer.

Rublev batted in six aces to gain a set advantage. Koepfer quickly faded and gave up breaks in his three service games of the second set as Rublev rode to victory.

The Russian team is officially called RTF (Russian Tennis Federation) in the competition amid the ongoing doping suspension in international sport. (AP) AT AT

