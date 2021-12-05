S’porese Youth Athletes Win 3 Gold and 1 Silver Medals at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games – Mothership.SG

Sports
S'porese Youth Athletes Win 3 Gold and 1 Silver Medals at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games
Team Singapore has made the country proud with its performance so far at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Bahrain, winning three gold medals and one silver medal, with two competition days to go.
A total of 13 athletes competing in Athletics, Boccia, Swimming and Table Tennis will represent Singapore in the Bahrain 2021 AYPG.
Swimmer Colin Soon wins two gold medals
16-year-old swimmer Colin Soon has won two gold medals on Bahrain’s third day of competition 2021 AYPG, the Singapore National Paralympic Council reported in a Dec. 4 press release.
Soon, who has? cone rod dystrophy, not only took gold in the men’s 12-16 400m freestyle S11-13 with a time of 5:00.64, but also set a new personal best and beat his own national record (previously 5:01.27).
Later that same day, Soon won his second gold medal when he won the men’s 12-16 100m breaststroke SB11-13 with a time of 1:14.53.
In both his freestyle and breaststroke, he achieved the qualifying times needed to qualify for the 2022 World Paraswimming Championships of Madeira, which will take place from June 12-18, 2022.
“I feel extremely lucky and delighted to receive this gold medal because I worked very hard to meet the coach’s timing and also to win medals,” said Soon, whose sister is Paralympian Sophie Soon.
“This also comes as a bit of a surprise because you don’t really go into a race expecting to be first. So I’m extremely happy and delighted, but also a bit surprised. I kept myself motivated by telling myself that it will pay off in the end. By working hard and never giving up, I will eventually reach my final goal.”
Boccia athlete Aloysius Gan makes history
15-year-old Aloysius Gan made history by winning Singapore’s first-ever Boccia Medal at the AYPG level.
Scale is a precision ball sport that was originally developed as intervention therapy for athletes with cerebral palsy, but was later turned into an official sport during the 1984 Paralympic Games in New York.
Gan, who has cerebral palsy, defeated Korean Jeong Seon in a thrilling 3-3 match to win the tiebreaker to secure the gold.
He said: “I’m so happy to have won Singapore’s first-ever Boccia Medal at the AYPG. It was a very close competition, but I focused on what I could do and gave my best. It’s a wonderful moment for my family and me.”
Goose’s father, who is also his sports partner, applauds his son for his hard work:
“I am so proud of Aloysius and it shows the hard work he has put in together. As a father it is an indescribable moment to win the medal together with my son. Thank you everyone for the support and blessing.”
Runner Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Aksar Khan wins silver despite losing father recently
In the final of the women’s U20 T20 400m, 19-year-old Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Aksar Khan clocked a time of 1:11.29 to win the silver medal.
Her coach Muhamad Hosni praised her perseverance as Siti recently lost her father.
“It’s quite remarkable considering that despite a lot of adversity, with the recent death of her father just a few weeks ago, she persevered and was determined to come to this competition. Her late father is one of the main reasons she keeps running .”
Siti, the fastest athlete in the Intellectual Impairment category in the local scene, said she was very happy to win the silver:
“I listened to my coaches’ instructions and did my best. The weather is very cold, but I used two coats with gloves to keep myself warm. I am very proud of myself and I was very proud to fly the Singaporean flag see fluttering.
Top photos via Singapore National Paralympic Council.
