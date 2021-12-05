Men’s Hoops Sweeps Weekend with 84-65 Clarkson Win





Next game: at Vassar 7-12-2021 | 7:30 pm SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Junior Justin Regis led four Dutchmen into double digits with a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds as the Union College men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in Liberty League play with an 84-65 win over Clarkson University on Saturday afternoon at Viniar Athletic Center. Union (4-2, 2-0 Liberty League) scored from many sources on Saturday, with Regis making 3-of-4 shots from outside the arc to lead the charge. seniors George Themes and Brian Noone scored 15 points apiece, with George adding five rebounds and Noone handing out five assists. fellow student Mike Manley also registered 14 points and a game-high six assists and junior Mike Caporale added eight runs for the home team. Clarkson hung out early in the game at Union, leading a whopping five after a jumper from Joe Lucas put the visitors 17-12 with 11:02 left in the first half. But Union exploded shortly after, rattling 21 straight points to build a 36-19 lead with 4:36 on the clock. The Dutch connected with 7-of-9 attempts from the field, hitting all five shots from center during the piece, with back-to-back threes from senior Chris Lovisolo and sophomore Luke McGarrity closing the loop. Union led at halftime with 19 on a free throw by Regis in the last minute as the home side went into the locker rooms with a 42-28 lead. The Dutch shot 47.1 percent (16 of 34) in the first 20 minutes and converted nine Clarkson turns into 16 points. The Dutch were never threatened in the second stanza, because Clarkson could not get the backlog in single figures. Manley secured the top margin of the afternoon with a pair of free throws at 12:02 that put Union at 20 at 61-41, while Union continued to beat the Golden Knights with 14-for-25 shots from the field. The home side shot more than 50 percent from the field for the first time this season, connected with 30-of-59 shots, also made 8-of-20 attempts from long range and hit 16-of-21 free throws. Clarkson, meanwhile, shot just 35.7 percent (25 of 70) from the field. Union will try to keep up the momentum on Tuesday, when the team travels to Vassar College for a 7:30 p.m. conference tip with the Brewers in Poughkeepsie.

