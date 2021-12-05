Ajaz Patel 10 wickets, video, New Zealand vs India Test match, record broken, comment





New Zealand star Ajaz Patel is just the third player in history to have taken 10 wickets in a Test match innings, along with bowling legends Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Mumbai-born left-armer Ajaz finished 10-119 in 47.5 overs in a stunning display in the first innings of the second Test against India, ironically in Mumbai. The 33-year-old also broke Sir Richard Hadlees record of nine wickets in an innings for the Black Caps. The biggest rivalry in the sport is just around the corner and you can catch the Ashes live and without commercials while playing. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Patels’ incredible effort was praised by Australian T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch, and labeled the 10-wicket-haul the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten at 146 to give India another scare after Patel struck twice in consecutive deliveries on the second day of the second Test on Saturday. India reached 285 for six at lunchtime with Agarwal, who started at his 120 at night, and Axar Patel at 32, unbeaten at 61 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Adding two wickets to his tally of four, Ajaz struck first to send Wriddhiman Saha back, who added just two runs to his 25 from day one before falling low on a ball that hit his pads. Ajaz threw Ravichandran Ashwin for the next ball as the shocked batsman signaled for a review, not realizing that the ball had rattled the top of the stump. The hat-trick was avoided by Axar, but Ajaz kept the pressure on from his side as he bowled for almost the entire morning session. New Zealand took the second new ball after 80 overs, but Agarwal held on to left-handed Axar as the pair mixed caution and aggression. Agarwal, who reached his fourth Test century on Friday, tackled Ajazs threat with aplomb as he drove, defended and attacked with insurance. Axar also looked solid to help India through to the break on what looked like a good track for spinners – and the home side had three in their XI. Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, adding up his tally of four wickets on opening day to return figures of 10-119. India was all out at 325. England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. Indian spin ace Anil Kumble is the only other player to ever do this, against Pakistan in 1999 in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. Ajaz rattled India by wickets in consecutive balls in the first session to complete a hat-trick before nighttime batter Mayank Agarwal scored 150 to help India to a challenging total. Ajaz sent Agarwal, who started the day at 120 with India at 221-4, back to break a 67 run tie involving Axar Patel who made 52. The crafty spinner soon got Axar lbw and closed the Indian innings to be surrounded by cheering Kiwi players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/countries/new-zealand/cricket-2021-ajaz-patel-10-wickets-record-broken-for-new-zealand-test-against-india/news-story/98accaf6985ab1be4bdcc5117d31b462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos