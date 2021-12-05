College Football Playoff Expert Picks: Alabama, Cincinnati Locked as Georgia, Michigan Jockey for Position





The final College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Sunday and will set the stage for the CFP itself and the New Year’s Six bowls. While at least two new teams will compete for their first playoff-era title, the decisions of the CFP selection committee will determine which teams have the most manageable path to the national championship. After Oklahoma State suffered a loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, the four teams must be set. SEC champ Alabama and Big Ten champ Michigan hit their tickets to the dance. Cincinnati, the only undefeated FBS team, and Georgia are likely to compete unless the committee decides otherwise. Our experts agree that it will be those four in some order. The Bulldogs 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game shakes up the playoff field and puts the No. 1 overall up for grabs. The Dawgs have beaten three top 25 teams, but none are higher than number 20 in the latest CFP rankings. Suddenly the consensus top resume becomes very pedestrian. That could open the door for Alabama to jump from the borderline playoff team to the No. 1 overall seed. The Tide won against Georgia and Ole Miss, and their only loss was to No. 25 Texas A&M. Michigan will also have a case for first place. The Wolverines eventually defeated rival Ohio State and crushed Iowa to win their first Big Ten title since 2004. The Bearcats also have a case for first place after emphatically beating Houston for the AAC title. Since Cincinnati will likely be the last team in the door, the No. 1 seed allows the top team to avoid the physical penalty of playing Georgia, which probably won’t drop all the way to No. 4. If the Wolverines jump to number 4, it could mean avoiding Alabama until the CFP National Championship. While every team in the field will eventually have to beat the best, getting a team at the right time can make a big difference. Keep reading for College Football Playoff projections from CBS Sports Bowls expert Jerry Palm, along with an overview of how our college football pundits would vote if they were on the committee. College Football Playoff Projection Here’s how Palm projected the top four in the CFP. Palm has gone 25 for 28, predicting CFP teams in their correct slots through seven years of the playoff. January 10 National Championship

Indianapolis title game Semifinal winners December 31 cotton bowl

Arlington, Texas Semi finals (1) Alabama vs. (4) Cincinnati December 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida. Semi finals (2) Michigan vs. (3) Georgia Expert Selection from College Football Playoff This is how our college football staff would vote if they were on the CFP selection committee. The College Football Playoff roster show is upon us. Before the field of four is announced, the Cover 3 Podcast looks back at everything that happened during Conference Championship Week, with analysis and insights you can’t get anywhere else.

