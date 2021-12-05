The Quiet, Extraordinary Life of Tennis Champion Darlene Hard

The most underrated, underrated and possibly underrated tennis player of the past half century died Thursday at Northridge Hospital.

Her name was Darlene Hard and she would have turned 86 on January 6. If you’ve never heard of her, you’re in the majority. That’s not an age thing. Her name doesn’t even appeal to tennis fans in their sixties and seventies.

In her prime, she was among the best in the sport. She left Montebello, where her mother, Ruth, had taught her how to play, after their relationship soured when Darlene, at age 15, started beating her mother at tennis. Darlene traveled the world, winning major tournaments and shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth, who presented her trophies. At a Wimbledon championship dinner, she sat next to Prince Philip and chatted with him. It was easy for someone so high-spirited and so at ease with themselves.

He was interesting, not stuffy at all, she recalled a few years ago.

She returned home long enough to earn a degree in pediatrics from Pomona College. While there, she won the first intercollegiate national singles title for women. That was 1958 and she was already number 2 in the world.

I quickly saw that playing tennis was easier than studying to be a doctor, she said.

Queen Elizabeth, right, presents the winner’s trophy to Althea Gibson after her victory over Darlene Hard, left, for the Wimbledon title in 1957. (Associated Press)

Hard won a national hard court title with Billie Jean King, as well as the deciding match of a Federation Cup over Australia with King as her partner. King, arguably the greatest name in the sport in the past 50 years whose name is on the largest tennis facility in the world at the US Open, spoke Friday with fondness, even awe, of Hard.

She was amazing, one of my heroes, said King, who is eight years younger than Hard. She was a great doubles player, had fast hands and was a great athlete. I was 13 years old when she asked me to play with her on the national hard courts. We won, but I was so afraid I’d let her down.

In 1959, Rod Laver, who is now 83, reached the Wimbledon singles, doubles and mixed doubles final. That year he only won the mixed doubles. His partner was Hard. Laver, whose tennis legacy matches Kings and who is the only male player to win all four major tournaments in the same year he did, spoke of Hard Friday as if she were the star of their pairing.

I would go out on the field with her and tell the other team I wouldn’t have any overheads. Darlene would hit them all, he said. They would start hitting her hard at the net and she would get them all back. Soon the word was out. You better hit the ball at Laver.

The following year, they played the Wimbledon mixed doubles again and won again.

She was just a great doubles player, arguably one of the best ever mixed in, Laver said.

She wasn’t bad in singles either. She won two US Open titles, one French and lost twice in the Wimbledon final. In total, she won 13 Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed, had a record of 14-4 with the French, 29-7 at Wimbledon and 43-9 at the US Nationals (the Open now). And her best title was her last.

Hard had retired five years earlier and began teaching tennis at facilities she owned in the San Fernando Valley. She promised one of her students that if she made it through a qualifier, she would play doubles with her at the US Open. This was 1969, the second year of the tennis Open Era, when players could actually be paid to win. Until then, all of Hards’ tennis successes had earned her a total cash payout of $200.20. That was seven years of expenses of $28.60 a year spent at Wimbledon. But in 1969, she was not allowed to play with her student, an amateur player, because Hard was a pro. An education professional.

I never thought about that, she said, when she told the story years later.

Hanging out without a partner, she ran into an acquaintance from her years of hitting with the boys at the LA Tennis Center. The acquaintance brought her together with another player whose partner had dumped her.

Darlene Hard, meet Francois Durr, said Pancho Gonzalez.

Durr, a veteran of France with a high international ranking, played soft corners and served small lollipops which she followed courageously into the net. Bullets served hard, stormed the net and fired hard volleys. They were an odd couple playing tennis. They also reached the final.

Their opponents were Margaret Court and Virginia Wade, both veterans and big winners. Soon Hard and Durr were behind, 0-6, 0-2. Hard told Durr they’d better get at least one game on the scoreboard to avoid total embarrassment. They won 12 of the next 17 games and the title. Hard was awarded $1,000, bringing her total tennis winnings to $1,200.20.

Hard returned to Los Angeles full-time to her job as a tennis teacher, disappearing from a sport that was just beginning to gain national and international popularity and attention. And she couldn’t have been happier about that. As outgoing and colorful as she was on the field, Hard was private off it. She became even more so over the years. The self-promoting athlete was disgusted by her, and she said so when asked.

The thing is, she was rarely asked. No one knew where she was.

One of her tennis students was Mona Cravens, who was then and still is the head of student publications at USC. One day, during her class, Cravens saw a 3-by-5-inch map advertising tennis lessons. The card stated that the teacher was a two-time national champion. In those days before Wikipedia, Cravens had to go to the USC library to look up this Darlene Hard. So true. She had taken dozens of classes from her and Hard had never said anything about being a Grand Slam champion or being No. 2 in the world.

Cravens admired Hard’s work ethic, and soon, when a job opened up in the publishing division at USC, Cravens offered Hard a job on the assumption that a tennis champion wouldn’t enjoy spending 40 hours a week in the office. She was sure the answer would be no. She was wrong.

That was 1981. Hard, partly for fear of skin cancer attacks, she took the job. She did everything from designing USC yearbooks to searching the web for stories about USC. With a few bouts of illness interrupting the run, she stayed in that position until recently, when she fell and fell into a coma, from which she never woke up.

Around USC, she was known as Darlene in publications; not Darlene, the famous tennis champion. There may be hundreds of USC teachers and students who will read an obituary about her and be amazed that in publications, Darlene was actually Darlene Hard, who spent four or five years in the late 50s and early 60s, the best female tennis player in the world.

Her anonymity would make Darlene happy. Once she put tennis in her rearview mirror, that’s how she wanted it.