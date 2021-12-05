Sports
College Women’s Hockey: Clayton’s Coene Sisters Even Finish Princeton, Providence Tie | College Sports
PROVIDENCE, RI Mia Coene scored Princeton’s lone goal as the Tigers skated to a 1-1 draw with Providence College in a non-conference women’s hockey game Saturday.
Mia Coene’s twin sister Maddy is an attacker for the Friars, who took care of Princeton 1-0 on Friday.
It was the first meeting in college for the twins, who are residents of Clayton.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Sara Krauseneck scored two goals when the Cardinals defeated the Kangaross in the Northeast Womens Hockey League game in Canton.
Bridget Orr and Lily Stumm also scored goals for SUNY Plattsburgh (8-2, 7-0).
Sarah Kosnaskie scored for SUNY Canton (6-1-1, 2-1-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 6, BUFFALO STATE 3
Kaylee Merrill scored twice when the Bears defeated the Bengals in a Northeast Womens Hockey League game in Potsdam.
Emily DellaNeve added a goal and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (3-6-1, 1-4-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 5, ST. MICHAEL 3
Robert Clerc and Jack Bloem scored 23 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 2-2 draw and SUNY Potsdam recorded its first win of the season in a non-conference game at Burlington, Vt.
Thomas Terranova added a goal and an assist for Potsdam (1-8).
SUNY ONEONTA 63, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Olivia Dobrovosky’s jumper with eight seconds left helped the Red Dragons defeat the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Dobrovosky scored 13 points and Molly Stephens led SUNY Oneonta (4-5.2-1) with 14 points.
Madison McCormick and Dyamon Hunter each took 16 points ahead of SUNY Potsdam (6-2.2-1).
SUNY CANTON 61, CAZENOVIA 52
Ogdensburg’s Chelsey Raven posted 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Kangaroos took their first Northern Atlantic Conference win of the season in Canton.
Shanelle Borth added 12 points for SUNY Canton (3-3, 1-1).
NS. LAWRENCE 73, SKIDMORE 62
Katie Frederick hit the 1,000 point mark with 14 points and 22 rebounds when the Saints defeated the Thoroughbreds in a Liberty League matchup in Saratoga Springs.
Stella Davis led all scorers with 19 points and Dylan Watkiss also scored 14 points ahead of St. Lawrence (7-0, 2-0).
With 21 points, Megan Lees led the Dutch women to a Liberty League victory over the Golden Knights in Schenectady.
Darby Leid came in with 14 points for Union (1-3, 1-1).
Elaina Porter, the former Canton star, ran Clarkson’s pace (0-6, 0-2) by 13 points.
NS. LAWRENCE 58, SKIDMORE 57
The layup of Trent Adamsons with 1:11 left in the regulations helped the Saints win a Liberty League game at Saratoga Springs.
Adamson recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for St. Lawrence (5-1, 1-1).
Justin Regis took 16 points when the Dutch defeated the Golden Knights in the Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Brian Noone and Temi George each added 15 points for Union (4-2, 2-0).
Chris Hulbert was the top scorer of the game with 21 points ahead of Clarkson (0-6, 0-2).
SUNY ONEONTA 85, SUNY POTSDAM 81
Frankie Williams led the Red Dragons by 31 points in their SUNYAC win over the Bears in Potsdam.
Daniel Derice scored 19 points for SUNY Oneonta (6-2, 2-1).
Tyrese Baptiste grabbed 23 points and 14 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (3-3, 2-1).
SUNY CANTON 83, CAZENOVIA 72
Danny Santana racked up 25 points and 11 rebounds when the Kangaroos defeated the Wildcats in a North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Andrew Fitch earned a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds for SUNY Canton (2-3, 1-1).
Kobe Bogart scored 22 points for Cazenovia (2-8, 0-2).
NORTHLAND CC 80, JEFFERSON CC 72
Terrance Clayton-Murphy scored 26 points when the Saints defeated the Cannoneers in a Region 3 game at Saranac Lake. Ryan Previna scored 19 points for North Country Community College (5-2).
Isiah Murphy led all scorers with 33 points ahead of Jefferson Community College (3-6).
Cooper Mattice was third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 back, while Clarkson’s men finished second at the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Don Richards Invitational.
Clarkson came in at 627 points, behind champion RIT (1590.5). St. Lawrence finished fifth out of five teams with 25.
In the women’s event, Clarkson was third with 590 points, while Bella Triolet took third in the 100 butterfly and helped the 200 medley relay to third. St. Lawrence finished fourth with 354.5. Sophomore Maggie Wenger broke a 43-year-old SLU record when she won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute 55.92 seconds. Wenger also came in second in the 100 freestyle. RIT won the team competition with 1,155 points.
Ryan Hagadorn took first place in the 200 breaststroke and added seconds in the 100 chest and 50 freestyle when the SUNY Potsdam men took fourth in the Cortland Invitational in Cortland.
Kenzie Cerny led the Potsdam women with a first in the 400 individual medley. Emily Pitz was second in the 200 butterfly for the Bears, who was sixth out of six teams. Cortland won the men’s and women’s races.
SAINT WOMEN WIN HOLIDAY RELAY
Haylei Coolican won two events while the host St. Lawrence women won the Holiday Relays in Canton.
Coolican took first place in the mile and was part of the winning distance medley relay as SLU defeated SUNY Plattsburgh while SUNY Potsdam took fifth.
In the men’s competition, Tye Royal won the 1,000m and was part of the victorious distance medley relay to help the Saints into second place. Utica won the men’s team competition and SUNY Potsdam was fifth.
NS. Lawrence men, WIPE WOMEN
The St. Lawrence men’s and women’s squash teams each closed the semester with wins over Hamilton and Wesleyan at Clinton.
The Saints men defeated the Continentals and Cardinals 9-0 in every game, while the women won each of their games 6-3.
